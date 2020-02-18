Amie Allison, NASA and JAXA
Feb. 18, 2020 — Today is the birthday of Amie Lorsung Allison, who graduated from NDSU with an electrical engineering degree in 1995. In 2003, her alma mater honored her with the NDSU Alumni Horizon Award for her work with the space program.
“I looked for a college,” she said, “that had a good engineering program and offered internships with NASA. I narrowed it down to NDSU and the University of Minnesota. NDSU was close to home and offered reciprocity to Minnesotans. Also, I didn’t have a car until much later, so I wanted to live in a city where I could walk or ride bike. When I visited the NDSU campus, I decided I liked it.”
Allison was attracted to space from a young age. “I grew up in Long Prairie, MN,” she said, “where there is not much light pollution in the evening. I lived near the city golf course, and many nights I would go out to look up at the night sky, just full of stars and galaxies. It was probably because of those nights that I decided I wanted to work at NASA and have a chance to explore space. I knew humans would continue traveling farther and farther in space, and I wanted to be a part of it. And especially see how far it would take me!”
Amie says that when she started attending NDSU, her dad proudly told everyone his daughter was “taking up space in the classroom.” After two years, NDSU helped her get an internship at NASA, and from 1992 to 1995, she bounced between Fargo and the Johnson Space Center.
“I ended up staying in every female and coed dorm at NDSU,” she said, “and many different apartments around Fargo, since I interned every other semester. I remember my first week in Texas. I drove down with a fellow NDSU student, who was also interning, and we lived together in Houston. Her car broke down a week after we started work, probably because the long drive from Fargo was too much for it. We didn’t know many people yet, so we had to walk everywhere in an area we didn’t know well (which made looking for a new car tough). We wanted to be so professional and make a good impression at our first weeks at work, but we found just getting to work and back became the big challenge.”
Allison says working with NASA engineers made her want to work harder in school.
“My most memorable professional moment was working on the electrical system of a Russian Emergency Return Vehicle,” she said. “I remember talking to the older Russian engineers and thinking, ‘They don’t know that they’re talking to an intern,’ and that felt good.”
