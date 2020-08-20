In late summer 1910, the Hansboro News reported: “[A] row started over a lot of boot-leg liquor which had been brought in by one Ben Crayton and peddled out rather freely during the day. Toward evening Ben ... made his getaway from the now intoxicated bunch.
When Ben could not be found and no more liquor could be secured, Paddy Mayse, who has assisted Ben with his peddling for some time, rose to the occasion and ... broke in to the shack where Ben had the joy water stored ... When Ben became aware of what had happened he went after Paddy. In a short time there was a general fight and even those who were in constant attendance cannot tell just how many there were. Paddy Mayse asserts that he had six fights in twenty minutes and got whipped every time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.