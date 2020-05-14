May 14, 2020 — On this date in 1872, a small community was staked out where the Northern Pacific Railroad met the Missouri River. Thomas Canfield, the railroad’s townsite agent, suggested they call it Edwinton in honor of the railroad’s chief engineer, Edwin F. Johnson, who had recently died.
Attorney and physician Walter Burleigh built the first log house, Major Samuel Dickey took charge of Edwinton’s new post office, and members of the 7th Cavalry soon arrived aboard a steamboat called the Ida Stockwell.
Meanwhile, back in the boardroom, railroad officials were thinking they needed more German investors. As part of their strategy, they decided to change the name of Edwinton, and in July 1873, the settlement was given a new name: Bismarck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.