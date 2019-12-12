James Rosenquist
Dec. 12, 2019 — Today is the birthday of one of the world’s most famous pop artists, James Rosenquist.
In 2003, the New York Times published a review of Rosenquist’s current art exhibit – a retrospective of his life’s work, which is on display at the Guggenheim in New York; it is, in fact, the museum’s first show in their newly remodeled exhibition space.
The reviewer, Michael Kimmelman, wrote, “...when he is most effective, Mr. Rosenquist brings together bits and pieces that don’t necessarily mean anything on their own but evoke a world where a hair dryer can resemble an ICBM, and a hospital can become a Chinese restaurant.”
The Chinese restaurant he refers to is none other than the Grand Forks hospital where Rosenquist was born in 1933 – the same hospital that later became a Chinese restaurant. When he was only 15, Rosenquist received a scholarship to attend classes at the Minneapolis School of Art. Four years later, he entered the University of Minnesota to further study painting. But to pay the bills, Rosenquist worked for a local contractor painting billboards and large advertising images on grain silos. In 1955, he moved to New York to study at the Art Students’ League, but a year later he left school to again take up life as a commercial artist.
After several years he rented a small studio space in Manhattan and became friends with some of the most important artists to emerge from that generation, including Robert Indiana, Ellsworth Kelly, Robert Rauschneberg and Jasper Johns.
Using images from popular media in his paintings, Rosenquist was soon identified with an emerging new art style. Borrowing from his earlier experience as a billboard painter, he created enormous pieces with jarring images from advertisements, personal themes and politics. A painting he did in 1965, called F-111, had 51 separate panels and wrapped an entire room. His 1992 piece, Time Dust, is thought to be the largest print in the world, measuring 7 by 35 feet.
James Rosenquist died in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.