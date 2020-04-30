April 30, 2020 — The National Anti-Tuberculosis Association was founded in 1904; the North Dakota affiliate started up soon after and the tuberculosis sanatorium was built at Dunseith. This date in 1911 was set aside as Tuberculosis Sunday, during which North Dakota pastors and priests in every pulpit explained tuberculosis to their congregations … the symptoms, how it spread and how it could be treated. One in three people, mostly poor, had TB – just as it is today in developing nations.
Dr. Herbert Wilson was dealing with an early day TB crisis at Ft. Berthold. At that time, the ND Tuberculosis and Health Assn. took part in an epidemiology study of two of Wilson’s infant patients stricken with tubercular meningitis. The experience caused Dr. Wilson to remain involved with the group, which is now called the American Lung Association.
