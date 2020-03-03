The Liner Dakota
March 3, 2020 — On this date in 1907, the Liner Dakota was on her seventh voyage on a clear bright afternoon when she struck a reef off the coast of Japan and sank.
The liner was launched only three years before, on February 6, 1904, at New London, Connecticut. The guest of honor breaking christening the bow with champagne was 17-year-old Mary Bell Flemington from Ellendale, North Dakota.
Mary Belle was given a tour of the sights in New York, but she wasn’t that impressed. After six days, she headed home, saying, “I wouldn’t give my little garden in Ellendale ... with its broad vista of the prairie, for all the palaces on Fifth Avenue.”
Mary Belle’s christening of the Dakota held more responsibility than one might think. She had to break the champagne over the bow only after the ship started sliding from its braces into the water, but before it got too far out to reach.
The luck of the ship was at risk, and the more the bottle shattered, the better luck the Dakota would have. If she missed entirely, sailors would possibly refuse to board. In the case of the Dakota, the ship should have had great luck, as Mary Belle’s aim was true.
The Dakota’s twin cargo-passenger ship was the Minnesota, both of which were part of the Great Northern Steamship Company (GNSS), owned by railroad magnate James J. Hill. Each of the ships weighed more than 22,000 tons, was 622 feet long and had a beam of 73. Each had accommodations for 200 first-class passengers, with room for at least 1,800 in steerage class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.