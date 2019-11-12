November 12, 2019 — On this date in 1929, it was announced John K. Kennelly, head of the ND American Legion, was adopted by members of the Standing Rock Reservation. Kennelly received the name Tasunkeduta, or Red Horse, and was given his namesake’s bonnet and beaded cloak during ceremonies in Cannon Ball.
Meanwhile, Christopher J. Martineson, Bismarck chief of police, was adopted by Yankon Sioux at Ft. Yates. His adopted name was Wambli Watakpe, or Charging Eagle. Martineson was the seventh white person adopted by the tribe. Others were President Calvin Coolidge; Marshal Ferdinand Fooh of France; Queen Marie of Roumania; Major General C. P. Summerall, U.S. Army Chief of Staff; H. A. McNutt, national commander of the American Legion, and Brigadier General Charles Hyatt, of the Pennsylvania Military Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.