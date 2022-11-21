Dakota Estates Board to allow investigation, change board bylaws
Daily News file photo

 Daily News file photo

The Dakota Estates Board held a meeting Monday, Nov. 21 to discuss the scheduling of a new public community meeting for 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the American Legion, given the availability of the space.

The previous community meeting was delayed due to the vote to close Dakota Estates, however due to the decision to remain open until at least April 1 2023, the community meeting was rescheduled.



