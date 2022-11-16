Dakota Estates closing Dec. 31
The Dakota Estates board spoke with Lidgerwood locals at the Oct. 26 community meeting. From left, Jim Holmly, Keven Frank, Phyllis Lentz, Kathy Skroch, Richard Novotny.

 News Monitor file photo

Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its closure on Dec. 31, 2022. The retirement center informed other local retirement homes through phone calls.

According to board member Richard Novotny, the decision was made by unanimous vote at the Dakota Estates’ regularly scheduled board meeting held Saturday, Nov. 12.



