Dakota Estates to remain open
Buy Now

Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, has been a community owned non-profit since its founding in 1973. 

 Levi Jones • Daily News

The Dakota Estates Board of Directors has announced that Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, will remain open as a community owned non-profit. The announcement came after months of financial trouble and a now overturned vote that they would close.

The decision was reversed after community input. Dakota Estates Board members worked to find a path forward which would allow the living center to remain open long term.



Tags