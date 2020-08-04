When the tools are gone, that’s it.
Dakota Heating, Inc., Wahpeton, will hold a commercial real estate auction Friday, Aug. 7. Owners Dan and Denise Biewer, plus longtime foremen Vaughan Griffin and Danny Oliphant are retiring from the 44-year-old business, which has spent the last 35 years in Wahpeton.
“We would like to thank the multitude of customers from the Wahpeton-Breckenridge and surrounding area for all the years of support,” Dan Biewer said. “There’s also a special thank you to our main vendors and bank who have stood with us through the good years and the bad. We appreciate you all.”
Biewer, 71, has been in the heating business since 1969. A Lidgerwood, North Dakota native, he studied at North Dakota State College of Science. Following his early career, Biewer started his business from home in 1976 in Dwight, North Dakota.
Over the years, the business grew from sheet metal to heating and plumbing, eventually focusing on heating.
“Dan and Denise’s life has revolved around their business and after 44 years, they are looking forward to retirement,” the couple wrote. “Dan is excited that he will have more time to spend with his wife, children and grandchildren and finally enjoy their home at the lake and some long-awaited travel.”
At its peak, Dakota Heating, Inc. had a staff of 15 employees. The five current employees include the Biewers’ daughters, Jennifer Muller and Rachel Differding. Each has had more than 20 years experience in the family business.
“We would like to thank many of the employees that have passed through our doors over the last 44 years, especially Danny and Vaughan, who were with us since almost day one,” the Biewers wrote.
Griffin has spent 37 years with Dakota Heating, Inc., Dan Biewer said. His responsibilities included servicing and installing thousands of furnaces and air conditioners in the tri-state area. Oliphant has spent 42 years with the business. In addition to fabricating and installing ductwork, he’s also run numerous projects and installed countless HVAC equipment.
Over the years, Dakota Heating, Inc. has had thousands of customers. The business’ main interest has been commercial work.
“We covered a 60-mile radius, working a lot in Sisseton, Hankinson, the lake country and Fergus Falls,” Dan Biewer said.
Approximately 9,000 square feet of building space on a 300-foot by 200-foot lot goes up for auction Friday. The sale will be conducted by United Country Real Estate and Aasness Auctioneers.
“If you have any questions or concerns in regards to your equipment or the existing warrant on your equipment, please feel free to contact our office,” the Biewers wrote. “Thank you for the many years of support.”
Dakota Heating, Inc. is located at 673 Sixth St. S., Wahpeton.
