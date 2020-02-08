A Mobile Application Development Competition will be held in concert with the Dakota Strike Career Expo April 8 at the Fargodome. The focus of the mobile app competition is to:
Enable cyber and business application development career exploration,
Encourage creative thinking and scientific problem-solving, and
Promote an entrepreneurial approach to solving public-service related problems.
There are high school and collegiate divisions with cash prizes for the top three finishers. Participation is open to any high school, college or home school students who attend the Dakota Strike event.
The competition seeks to garner unique applications that can be run on Android, Apple/IOS, and Windows platforms.
To keep overall design simple, applications should be single function applications that solve a problem or provide a unique service. . More detailed information on the judging criteria, submission process and prizes can be found at www.dakotastrike.nd.gov.
