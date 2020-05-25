Dakota Valley Electric seeks applications for RDFC grants 

The Rural Development Finance Corporation (RDFC) has approved a $2,000 grant allotment to help support community-owned entities in Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative’s (DVEC) service area, announced Michelle Berry, DVEC staff assistant and RDFC board member.
The minimum grant request amount is $500, and the maximum is $2,000. Applications for an RDFC grant must be submitted to Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative on or before August 31, 2020.
The grant money can be used to support community-owned entities, non-profits, and community-based projects, such as community-owned businesses, ambulance services, fire districts, clinics, or other facilities in the co-ops service area. Berry explained.
School projects or other youth projects benefiting rural areas are also eligible to apply.
For example, in 2019, organizations receiving RDFC grant money included Edgeley Ambulance Service for emergency equipment bags used by first responders, Oakes Elementary School for improvements to the school’s elementary playground, Verona Community Center to help cover the cost of new flooring, and the Dwight Fire Department to help purchase emergency equipment.
If you have a project in need of support and would like to apply for these RDFC grant funds, please contact Michelle Berry at 1-800-342-4671, or michelleb@dakotavalley.com.
RDFC’s member-owners are 16 electric cooperatives and nine telecommunications cooperatives in North Dakota, along with the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives, explained Berry, who was elected to the RDFC board of directors in January.
RDFC is a nonprofit finance and development corporation whose purpose is to encourage economic diversification and community vitality by funding sustainable community projects, she added.
A recent RDFC project included financing for a community-owned daycare center located in LaMoure County, Berry said.
In 2019, RDFC’s revolving loan fund grew to $7 million, and the organization helped finance 10 projects aimed at ensuring a vibrant and fulfilling quality of life in North Dakota’s rural communities
Funding for these programs comes from fee income generated by Dakotas America LLC, a certified development entity providing New Market Tax Credits in the Dakotas.
