WAHPETON – Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale was recently appointed to the North Dakota Environmental Review Advisory Council by Governor Doug Burgum. The term will extend to July 31, 2023.
The council, established in 2019 in accordance with NDCC 23.1-01-01, is made up of 13 voting members from around the state, with professionals ranging from municipal government and state offices to those in agriculture and industry. The council is scheduled to meet two times per year in Bismarck and is tasked with reviewing and making recommendations to the Department of Environmental Quality regarding rules and standards of environmental quality and any other related matters.
The appointment comes at an opportune time as Dale recently created an ad-hoc committee within the City of Wahpeton to oversee the abatement of odors in the community.
According to Burgum’s letter, the state aspires to “Make a difference, stay citizen focused, apply leadership everywhere, and work as one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.