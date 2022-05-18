Dale ensures quorums at Wahpeton council, committee meetings

Mayor Steve Dale’s attendance ensured there were enough attendees at a Monday, May 16 Wahpeton City Council meeting.
The council consists of eight voting members, the eight ward and at-large council members, plus the mayor, who only votes in the event of a tie. A quorum is determined by attending members, not voting members.
“Five members (of nine total) is a quorum,” City Attorney Brittany Hatting said.
Later in the meeting, Community Development Director Chris DeVries joked about how all the attending council members happened to be seated at exactly one half of their chambers’ dais. The four absent members, from left based on seating, were 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 4th Ward Councilman Dr. David Woods II, Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb and Councilman at large Kelly McNary. The five present members, from left based on seating, were Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht,
Other unanimous votes included:
• reappointing Tim Barth to a five-year term, expiring in 2027, with the five-member Wahpeton Airport Authority
• holding a 5 p.m. Monday, June 20 public hearing on the proposed Wahpeton 2023-2027 capital improvements plan, an item Dale also referred to both city council sub-committees; the plan has a targeted adoption date of June 20
• ratification of the temporary appointment of Dale as a voting member of the Public Works and Safety Committee; the appointment happened Tuesday, May 10, and was in response to the lack of a quorum; meeting minutes state that council members Carlson and Woods were absent that evening
• creation of a project fund and a commitment of $170,000 in revenue from Wahpeton’s 1 percent restaurant tax to go toward the proposed Keeble Commons green space at 701 Dakota Ave.; named for Woody Keeble, the project has a total estimated cost of $206,391, with $37,200 already committed according to minutes from a Monday, May 9 meeting of the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee
• closing Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North and Second Avenue North between Fourth Street North and Fifth Street North from 7 a.m. Saturday, July 9 through 9 p.m. Sunday, July 10 to hold the Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest
• approval of Resolution No. 3835, concerning a plat for the Rosewood IV addition
Resolution No. 3836, concerning the Rosewood III addition and subject to contingencies, received a 3-1 vote. Councilman at large Lane Wateland cast the nay vote after a discussion on the length of the proposed Magnolia Court cul-de-sac. The Rosewood housing development is located in northwest Wahpeton.
“There is no real set standard (for cul-de-sacs) in every town, that it’s 500 feet or anything. They vary all over the place,” said Damon DeVillers, a member of the Wahpeton Planning Commission.
Additional items that Dale referred to council sub-committees include Wahpeton’s proposed 2023 budget, referred to the finance committee.
Monday, May 16 marked 29 days before Wahpeton’s city Election Day, Tuesday, June 14. Daily News, as a public service, reminds citizens that it will still be possible to vote in person, by mail, or by submitting a completed ballot in a dropbox. However, there will only be one venue in Wahpeton for in-person voting on June 14: the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N.
“Information on how to obtain an absentee or mail ballot is available at vote.nd.gov,” Daily News previously reported. “The application may be obtained online or in person at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. Additional questions may be answered by calling Sandy Fossum, auditor for Richland County, North Dakota, at 701-642-7700.”
Wahpeton’s June elections include races for mayor, the Wahpeton City Council and Wahpeton Park Board.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
