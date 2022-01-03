Wahpeton’s investigations into the events of Nov. 9, 2021, an evening with alleged improper conduct from Mayor Steve Dale, officially concluded at approximately 5:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
The conclusion came with some members of the Wahpeton City Council, who listened that evening to a public apology written by Dale, feeling that they were observers and not active participants in the investigation. Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht called attention to a perceived difference in scale between the investigation of Dale’s accuser, Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski, and the investigation of Dale himself.
“My question is, how is it right that Mr. Miranowski gets suspended with no pay and we have nothing going forward with what caused the incident to happen?” Lambrecht asked.
Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting said she did not bring a copy of the investigation’s findings to the council meeting, but would provide them to Lambrecht if he wished. She also reminded the council that there is a difference between elected officials and appointed officials.
“Appointed officials are still employees of the city and we follow the ordinances for moving forward with written charges against appointed officials in the city. That is the procedure that was followed for Mr. Miranowski. That’s not the same procedure that is followed for the elected,” Hatting said.
Council President and at-large Councilman Lane Wateland can make a decision on how to move forward with an issue with Wahpeton’s mayor, Hatting said. If Wateland did not, the council could more forward with other action. That was not the case, Hatting said.
“The investigation is complete,” Wateland said.
As a result of the investigation, Wateland said, there was a written letter of apology from Dale. There will also be updates to outdated policies and procedures included in city safety manuals, a plan that Wateland said was created in a meeting among himself, Dale and Hatting.
“He needs to step back away from the job sites unless he is absolutely, totally invited in by the person who is in charge of the job site,” Wateland said. “If there’s been any consumption of alcohol whatsoever, he is not to go on any job site. (It’s) no different than any firefighter or police officer.”
Dale wrote that he regrets the series of events related to his presence at a water main break on Eighth Avenue North, Wahpeton, on the evening of Nov. 9, 2021. Dale’s apology was read by Wateland and shared with citizens, members of the Wahpeton City Council and city staff when the council met Monday.
“I visited the job site, as I often do to observe the extent of the damage and the response to an interruption in city services,” wrote Dale, who Wateland said was absent from the meeting due to illness. “If my behavior and/or presence offended anyone or jeopardized city safety protocols, I sincerely apologize for my actions.”
The apology came nearly one month after Dale’s alleged activities at the job site became publicly known. He was accused of being intoxicated and urinating in public, as well as engaging in potentially dangerous or work-hindering behavior on the evening of Nov. 9, 2021, Daily News previously reported.
Miranowski is currently on a 30-day unpaid leave from his job that will conclude Thursday, Jan. 6. The suspension was ordered at the conclusion of a Dec. 13, 2021 council hearing. Miranowski faced nine charged for allegedly falsifying documents with complaints of Dale’s alleged behavior.
“I embrace my responsibility to govern rather than to manage and will continue to focus on the greatest good for the entire community and not the satisfaction of any particular group’s agenda,” Dale wrote.
Any citizen, council member or city staff member can email, call or text Dale at any time with their concerns, he wrote.
“Appropriate conduct, integrity and effective communication are important traits of elected and appointed officials,” Dale wrote. “We can and will do better going forward.”
Half of the Wahpeton City Council did not receive any official explanation of what happened on Nov. 9, Lambrecht said. Councilman at large Kelly McNary gave a personal example.
“People in the community approached me,” McNary said. “‘I want to know, was the mayor actually suspended? Was he suspended without pay?’ I had people ask me that question and I could not answer that. The reason I could not answer that is because I (had) not been informed. And I feel that’s totally unfair, because I am a member of this council. And I was left in the dark.”
A motion by Lambrecht and McNary to retroactively pay Miranowski for the duration of his suspension failed with a 2-6 vote from council members.
“We penalize somebody, but to me it feels like a two-tiered justice system,” Lambrecht said.
The mayoral race is one of several on Wahpeton’s next city election’s ballot. The election, scheduled for June 14, 2022 also includes races for 1st Ward council member, 3rd Ward council member, two at-large council member positions and three at-large park board member positions. Candidates would run for a four-year term ending in June 2026.
“Petitions (for candidacy) may be circulated beginning Jan. 1, 2022 and are due to the City Auditor by 4 p.m. April 11, 2022,” the city of Wahpeton stated.
There is also the option for candidates to file a candidacy statement and pay a $50 filing fee by April 11 in order to be included on the ballot.
Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, and Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb attended the meeting by phone.
The Leach Public Library and Wahpeton City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Wahpeton’s next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.