Dale, Goltz, Lambrecht, Nelson speak at forum

Wahpeton’s four mayoral candidates took part in a Thursday, June 2 forum, allowing each an opportunity to discuss what they consider the city’s biggest issues.
The race among incumbent Mayor Steve Dale, 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht and lawyer Nicholas Nelson will be decided Tuesday, June 14. In addition to the mayoral race, Wahpeton voters will also determine three city council races and one Wahpeton Park Board race. All city candidates are running for four-year terms in office.
Lasting approximately 90 minutes, Thursday’s mayoral candidate forum was presented by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, held at North Dakota State College of Science and can be viewed at YouTube courtesy of 3 Borders Sports Network.
“I think the two biggest issues facing the city are the city’s overuse of special tax — special assessments,” Nelson said, correcting himself. “And, we give away too much money at city council meetings. We special assess so much in this town and when I talk to people, they say, ‘How could we possibly pay for it?’ The truth is, that’s not how it is everywhere.”
Nelson also spoke against what he called the city’s giving away of several thousands of dollars in grants and low-interest loans. Stopping this, he said, might result in there being enough money to not require special assessments. He singled out upcoming work on Loy Avenue, which has properties including housing and Wahpeton Middle School.
“Why should the person who lives across from the middle school pay for that road? It doesn’t make any sense,” Nelson said.
Affordable housing tops Lambrecht’s list of priorities, he said.
“A percentage of our people work in manufacturing,” Lambrecht said. “Their salaries aren’t huge. Mayor Dale’s done a great job, along with our city council, in working together and pushing for the 30 new homes that have gone up this year.”
Lambrecht also called for the continuation of adding to Wahpeton’s housing stock, as well as keeping the homes affordable. Additionally, he wants the city to continue working to attract new businesses and improve the mitigation of wastewater odors, among other goals.
“Minn-Dak has done a great job and we’re getting there (with odors). We’re pushing, doing our studies and getting the work done on it. We’ve just got to get to the finish line. We’re on the 5-yard line from punching in and finishing on the wastewater ponds. We can eliminate the future odors and work on street repairs and replacement of our infrastructure. The money is not hard to get from the state, too, and the feds,” Lambrecht said.
Keeping up with infrastructure needs is Wahpeton’s biggest issue, Dale said.
“Some of the streets are in our urban road system and become eligible for 80 percent funding from state and federal (organizations), with a 20 percent local share,” Dale said. “We’re allotted so many dollars per year and we have to let those funds accumulate so we can do a sizable project. The next one would be Eighth Avenue North from 11th (Street North) all the way east.”
Dale did acknowledge that most of Wahpeton’s roads would not be eligible for the 80 percent-20 percent funding arrangement. The last few years, he said, have included “putting out fires.”
“Finding those bigger chunks (of land) with good underground has to be the priority, so you can do that pavement preservation and not let the street continue to deteriorate and you get into a total rebuild (situation),” Dale said.
Goltz, meanwhile, discussed NDSCS’ reduced enrollment. By his estimate, the college’s on-campus population has dropped from 3,000 to 1,000.
“The city and the administration need to be partners in filling the dormitories and classrooms of this college,” Goltz said. “Imagine if we had 2,000 more residents to our city without building any more infrastructure, without spending that much more tax money.”
A recurring issue throughout the forum was Goltz’s faulty microphone. Nevertheless, he continued to speak for the in-person audience of approximately 35 people. Having more college students in Wahpeton has many benefits, Goltz said.
“There’d be more workers available. We wouldn’t have to deal with that worker shortage if we had 2,000 more students in town. We’d have more sales tax (revenue). They’d be in town shopping and buying things. We’d have more revenue for the city,” Goltz said.
Goltz also came out in support of affordable housing.
“We (on the council) are working on it and I do intend to continue that,” he said.
Other citywide races on Wahpeton’s June 14 ballot include:
• city council member, two open positions; candidates are resident Nicole Colón, incumbent Kelly McNary, resident Cory Unruh and incumbent Lane Wateland
• park board commissioner, three open positions; candidates are residents Cortney Mann and Zachary Hatting and incumbents Debra Tobias and Brian Watson
Residents in Wahpeton’s 1st Ward will also decide on electing candidate Chad Perdue. Residents in Wahpeton’s 3rd Ward will decide on re-electing incumbent Tiana Bohn. Ward races are voted on only by ward residents. Perdue and Bohn are both in uncontested races.
With less than two weeks until Tuesday, June 14, look to Daily News for coverage leading up to, during and after Election Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.