The state of North Dakota intends to fully engage in the effort by Energy Transfer Partners, owner of the DAPL pipeline, in its effort to overturn the judge’s ruling that the pipeline be shut down.
Five North Dakota state officials previously submitted amicus briefs in support of continuing operation of the pipeline while the environmental impact study is completed. At a meeting this week of the North Dakota Industrial Commission, Gov. Doug Burgum made it clear the state will again make its case that DAPL should be allowed to continuing moving North Dakota crude oil while the Corps of Engineers completes the EIS.
DAPL is currently capable of transporting up to 570,000 barrels per day. Justin Kringstad, director of the ND Pipeline Authority, said replacing that takeaway capacity is possible by using rail and filling other crude oil pipelines.
Kringstad said the state now has about 300,000 barrels/day of rail capacity, which combined with capacity in other pipelines means he state could export about 1.1 million barrels per day. Additional rail capacity can be added, which Kringstad will take some time. But he said it will also add $5.00 or more per barrel to the cost of shipping crude oil out of state, on top of the existing $8.00/bbl differential because of the state’s distance from the market.
Gov. Burgum said the additional transportation cost would likely stop North Dakota’s oil industry recovery in its tracks, a fact which he said is important to impress upon the judge.
Lynn Helms, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, said the additional cost to transport Bakken crude will likely discourage additional drilling in North Dakota.
Helms said producers may shift their investment to other shale plays, and it may never come back.
Burgum said the economic ripple effect from shutting down the pipeline would be severe, affecting not just the pipeline company and oil shippers, but state and local governments that depend on oil tax revenue and the jobs the industry generates.
Burgum said the judge’s order sets a dangerous precedent.
He said shutting down an existing project that met all permitting requirements could have a chilling effect on future infrastructure investment.
Burgum said while there may be “theoretical alternatives” to replace the loss of pipeline takeaway capacity, they cost so much that production does not occur, the economic impact of which is “massive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.