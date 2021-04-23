Kate Arens got to be an optimist because her dad, Donald Curtis Hukee, was a realist.
Hukee was a member of the Wahpeton Police Department from 1970-2005. His service to Wahpeton, Richland County and the state of North Dakota included patrolling, investigating and the rank he retired as, detective sergeant. Hukee died on Feb. 10, 2021 and will receive a funeral service in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on what would have been his 72nd birthday, Sunday, May 2.
“Thirty-five years is a long time,” Arens said. “He spent my childhood helping other people. The time I didn’t get to spend with him, he spent helping other people. He saved other kids, doing a lot of work with juveniles. It was getting kids out of abusive situations, helping many parents of juveniles. Some of the tributes I’ve received have people saying my dad scared a lot of them straight.”
Longtime law enforcement officers from Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, remember Hukee as dedicated and uniquely suited to his work on both the local and regional levels.
“Don was a very kind-hearted man,” said Chief Scott Thorsteinson, Wahpeton, who’d worked with Hukee when both were patrolmen. “But he could be fiercely brave when defending a child or an innocent person. He’d get a fire in his eyes you wouldn’t forget.”
Chuck Sheeley, former juvenile supervisor for Richland County, North Dakota, said Hukee was compassionate and empathetic, an asset to his office. Sheeley is one of several past and present law enforcement officials who will attend Hukee’s funeral.
“He could talk the bark off a tree. He was doing community policing stuff even before that had a name. He was a gifted promoter for anything — the city of Wahpeton, Chahinkapa Zoo, the park,” Thorsteinson recalled.
Former Breckenridge Police Chief Dennis Milbrandt worked alongside Hukee on cases that spanned North Dakota and Minnesota.
“What was important was that the cooperation was there,” Milbrandt said. “Don was a real people person. He brought a valuable aspect to the investigations. Don was always very good in talking to people, putting them at ease. He had compassion for youth.”
Hukee also had a sense of humor. His early years in law enforcement coincided with the turbulent 1960s and 1970s. Once, in 1974, a pig escaped from a truck and it took people including a fully-uniformed Hukee to round up the animal. The “Pig Pursuit” was captured in the Daily News.
“It wasn’t lost on him, having ‘a pig’ (retro slang for law enforcement) going after a pig,” Arens said.
Early in his career, Hukee was named the Outstanding Young Law Officer. The honor gave him the chance to talk about his work. For Hukee, it was a matter of being true to the ethics under God of his chosen professional field.
“My dad knew there was injustice and people being abused. He knew it was his job, his privilege to help people,” Arens said.
For 35 years, Arens said, Hukee served and protected people in and around Wahpeton. The sentiment will be included on his urn. It’s been a part of Arens’ life all of her life and it will continue to be.
“It’s just so hard to sum up a man in so few words,” she said. “It’s my dad. My dad. He should still be here. But he’s not. And I’m worse off because of it. All I can do is honor him the best I can.”
More information about Hukee is available in his obituary, printed in this weekend’s edition.
