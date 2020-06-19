Red River Valley musician Dave Engstrom was the guest of honor at a jam session Thursday, June 18 in Chahinkapa Park.
As many as 40 musicians were expected to play during the session, held at the park’s band shelter. Engstrom had returned to Wahpeton earlier that day from the hospital.
“We’re holding a celebration of Dave’s music and his many years of playing,” his brother Bob said. “They’re probably going to go until somebody kicks us out of the park.”
The Dave Engstrom Jam featured musicians that Engstrom has played with in bands or jam sessions over the years. A guitarist since his teens, Engstrom went on to become a doctor but never forgot music.
“People in Wahpeton from way back would remember Dave playing in The Opposite Six around 1967-68,” Bob Engstrom said. “It was a high school band, with Jim Oliver, Mark Munson, Dave and several others.”
Dave Engstrom went on to become a doctor. Even when he wasn’t formally playing in a band, he kept up as a musician.
“This is about Dave, in appreciation of the music and the friends he made,” Ed Moore said.
On the Mend, including Moore on keyboards, Rick Hendrickson on bass, Rick Miller on guitar and Eldon Mueller on drums, kicked off the jam session. In between songs like “Waltz Across Texas” (a request from Dave Engstrom) and “Blue Suede Shoes,” the musicians reminded guests about the unique playing arrangement.
Anyone who wanted to play could sign up on a dry erase board. Participants and loved ones also put their signatures on a sign advertising “Dave Engstrom’s Musician’s Heart’s Club Band.”
It was uncertain if Dave Engstrom would be able to play Thursday, but he appeared to enjoy the jam session.
“Looks like it’s going to be a really nice afternoon for him,” Bob Engstrom said.
