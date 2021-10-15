Wahpeton High School students went out into the Twin Towns Area and surrounding communities Friday, Oct. 15. Whether it was making sure animals had clean living areas or senior citizens had tidy lawns, the students were fulfilling a mission of caring.
More than 400 students and staff were expected to take part in Day of Caring. The 2021 event was expected to set a new record for participation, Principal Ned Clooten said previously. Day of Caring was delayed from its originally scheduled date, Wednesday, Oct. 13, due to poor weather conditions.
“I just like helping animals and I’ve always been a big animal lover. It’s going to be nice to be here today,” Jada Griffin said.
Students from all grades worked alongside each other, serving at locations including the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties, Wahpeton, and St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mooreton, North Dakota.
“Every grade gets to take part,” Griffin said.
Daily News visited the St. Anthony’s Cemetery volunteers. More than 30 youth, MI Time students of Larry and Elizabeth Lasch, took part either at the cemetery or working for neighboring senior citizens. Work at the cemetery included clearing away tree debris. Jim Wichael donated landscaping tools, Larry Lasch said.
“It’s been a wonderful time,” the Rev. Kurtis Gunwall said. “I was glad to hear about this. I came from Fargo and I knew that Shanley does this, so I was glad to see it continues in Wahpeton. The teachers have seen the students working together, being active and serving to beautify the cemetery. It’s a good thing for those who have loved ones buried there. Some of the residents, too, have been glad to have their yards getting such care.”
The Mooreton volunteers received a surprise. They knew they would be served lunch. What they did not know was that it would be donated by The Black Pelican, Wyndmere, North Dakota. Owner Ted Mauch was on hand to serve the students a hot, hearty and appreciated meal. Also donating was Advancing Machining & Design, Mooreton.
“I think it’s gone really well,” Elizabeth Lasch said. “I appreciate seeing the initiative that students are taking. That’s really great to see. Their assigned jobs are getting done and they’re moving on to help others. That’s really great to see.”
Sidnie Pulskamp is a high school senior. Her favorite part of Day of Caring is interacting with the public.
“I like to see people come out of their houses and the smiles on their faces when they see we’ve got their whole yard raked, and just the appreciation they have for us. I think it’s really good this is school wide. You can definitely tell the community really loves us coming out for them.”
More photos from Day of Caring can be found at NABUR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.