FARGO – As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.
“This weekend, please ‘turn and test’ to help protect your family from home fires, which tragically take seven lives each day in the U.S.,” said Lynn Speral, CEO of the Red Cross Dakotas Region. “Because working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half, we urge you to test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan with everyone in your household.”
Turn and test for fire safety
The threat of home fires — which are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment — increases with the holidays and cold weather. This weekend, please prepare your household by following the steps below. For more information, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
• Install smoke alarms on every level of your home. Place them on every level of the home, inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.
• Test smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed. Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide alarms.
• Practice your home fire escape plan. Include at least two ways to get out of every room. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet. Practice your plan until everyone can escape in two minutes or less.
Home fire campaign saves 642 lives
For five years, the Red Cross has been working with partners to install free smoke alarms in high-risk communities and help families create escape plans through its Home Fire Campaign, which aims to reduce fire-related deaths and injuries. Since launching in October 2014, the campaign has saved at least 642 lives across the country by:
• Installing nearly 2 million free smoke alarms. More than 18,000 of those smoke alarms were installed in North Dakota, South Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota.
• Reaching more than 1.4 million children through youth preparedness programs, including over 5,000 in the Dakotas Region.
• Making more than 805,000 households safer from the threat of home fires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.