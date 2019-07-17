Deacon’s life without loneliness

Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View spotlights unique jobs in the southern Red River Valley.
Priests wear black for symbolic reasons. When they’re ordained, they give their lives over to God.
Deacon Jered Grossman, 46, will be ordained as a priest in less than a year. He currently serves as a deacon for St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton.
On June 6, 2020, Deacon Grossman will lie face down on the floor of the Cathedral of St. Mary, Fargo.
“When you’re laying down on the floor, you’re dying to yourself,” Grossman said. “You’re dying to whatever worldly desires you have before. You’re giving yourself completely to the church and her people.”
In the moment of an ordination, there is singing, prayer and grace. Upon his ordination, the Rev. Grossman will exist as a spouse to the church and its people. Rising from the cathedral floor is akin to rising up to a new life.
“The color black (we wear) represents death. We’re dying to ourselves for the service of God’s people,” Grossman said.
Grossman and fellow seminarian Riley Durkin were ordained as transitional deacons in June. Both will be ordained priests for the Diocese of Fargo.
“If you’ve never been to an ordination mass, I highly recommend it,” Grossman said. “It’s so beautiful, so powerful and very special.”
Originally from Harvey, North Dakota, Grossman is the youngest of three children in a Catholic family. His youth included being a Boy Scout and attending church.
Grossman first felt called to the priesthood at age 10, he said. He was wearing a Harvard University T-shirt during a mass. “Veritas,” the school’s motto, was printed on the shirt.
The late Monsignor Roman Neva saw Grossman’s shirt. As the boy went up for communion, Neva explained the Latin word.
“‘Veritas. That means truth,’” Grossman said. “When he said that, as I was looking at the Eucharist — that was the first moment I ever thought of being a priest.”
Grossman told his friends and schoolmates that he was going to be a priest someday.
“I sure got the someday right, because it was many years later,” Grossman said.
The Rev. Tony Welle is St. John’s parochial vicar. While they’ve only been colleagues for a short time, Welle is impressed with Grossman’s qualities.
“He’s not one of these rookie guys,” Welle said. “He’s got a good background. He brings maturity and stability to his vocation.”
Many seminarians are younger males. What they lack in life experiences, Welle said, they make up for with energy. People like himself and Grossman, who entered their vocations later in life, have more of a balance.
“It’s nice that the church can have both kinds,” Welle said.
Following his youth, Grossman briefly attended the University of Mary in Bismarck. Feeling that he wasn’t ready for college, Grossman returned home and began 20 years in the retail and eventually agriculture fields.
“I went to work. My desires changed. I wanted to get married and have a family,” Grossman said.
Grossman’s call to the priesthood, long-dormant, returned in his late ‘30s. His heart and mind filled with thoughts and feelings about the vocation.
Dreams are the most common way he communicates with God, Grossman said. His became more intense and spiritual leading up to his renewed vocation.
When Grossman pursued his vocation, he was 39 years old, had ended a relationship and had much trepidation. His first night occurred at a seminary in the inner city of Detroit, Michigan. Despite everything, he slept contently.
“I was so at peace,” Grossman said. “This was where I was supposed to be. I had spoke with a security guard earlier that night. I just knew, in that moment, that Christ was going to be with me in everything and there was no reason to be afraid.”
Meditation is part of Grossman’s everyday life. He is fascinated by the idea of being both an extroverted and contemplative person.
“I think the Lord has definitely graced me with observance (abilities). Having to deal with a lot of people on a broad range of things, I can cut to the heart of things and have a deep conversation with people very quickly,” Grossman said.
Turning 47 in February 2020, Grossman looks forward to his ordination ceremony. It will be the culmination of eight years of schooling, as well a longtime journey.
“I’m nobody special,” he said. “I’m just a regular guy who received a call from God and reluctantly answered it over many years. He’s calling us all in some way or another. And that peace is waiting for us.”
The priesthood is not a lonely life, Grossman said. Jesus is everything for him.
“He fills us with so much peace and so much love. I mean, it’s really hard to be lonely,” he said.
For each person, peace and love comes differently.
“The peace of Christ is all we need,” Grossman said.
