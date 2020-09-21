Early voting by absentee ballot began Friday, Sept. 18, in Minnesota. The Office of Minnesota Secretary of State recommends voters who would like to utilize vote by mail apply for their absentee ballot before Friday, Oct. 2, to ensure it arrives on time.
All absentee ballots must be postmarked by election day on Nov. 3, 2020. Ballots in Breckenridge, Minnesota, will include federal, state and local offices.
A state district court approved a consent decree to amend tight vote-by-mail restrictions in Minnesota in June 2020, according to District Court records. The changes came after a group of voters supported by the National Redistricting Foundation (NRF) challenged the burdensome vote-by-mail process in Minnesota in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the NRF website.
The amendments remove the state’s witness requirement for the general election and require that all mail-in ballots be counted as long as they are postmarked on or before Nov. 3, 2020, according to the NRF website.
However, the process of mail-in voting has had no changes in Wilkin County since COVID-19, Election Official Janelle Krump said.
Krump said vote-by-mail began in Wilkin County in 2018 and has increased voter turnout.
“We hope that continues, and with the state trends, believe that [vote-by-mail] will continue to increase the voter turnout,” Krump said.
To vote by mail, voters must apply online or on paper to have an absentee ballot sent to them.
To apply online for an absentee ballot, voters must be eligible to vote in Minnesota, provide an email address and provide an identification number (Minnesota-issued driver’s license, Minnesota identification card or last four digits of a social security number). If voters do not have an email address, they can apply on paper for an absentee ballot.
Ballots must be returned to the voter's county election office by mail, fax or email. The Wilkin County Courthouse mailing address is: P.O. Box 409, Breckenridge, Minnesota, 56520. The courthouse fax number is 218-643-7169 and the email address for Election Official Janelle Krump is jkrump@co.wilkin.mn.us.
This November, elections specific to Breckenridge include the mayoral candidate, city council member candidates, school board member candidates and District 1, 3 and 4 Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor candidates.
City offices:
Mayor, City of Breckenridge
- Russell E. Wilson
Council Member at Large, City of Breckenridge (vote for up to three)
- Christine Vedder
- Reed Johnson
- Hope Karlgaard
- Scott Wernerskirchen
- Derek Grahn
School District offices:
School Board Member at Large, Breckenridge School District (vote for up to four)
- Erin Johnson
- Ty Mikkelson
- Tracey Desjarlais
- Brett Johnson
- Shawn Krause Roberts
- Steven Arnhalt
County offices:
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, District 1
- Ross Aigner
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, District 3
- Jared Nordick
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, District 4
- Kyle Gowin
State offices:
State Senator, District 12
- Torrey Westrom (Republican)
- Jill Abahsain (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
State Representative, District 12A
- Jeffery W Backer (Republican)
- Murray Smart (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
Federal offices:
President and Vice-President of the U.S.
- Donald Trump and Michael Pence (Republican)
- Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
- Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson (Independence-Alliance)
- Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (Green Party)
- Kanye West and Michelle Tidball (Independent)
- Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard (Independent)
- Gloria La Riva and Leonard Peltier (Socialism and Liberation)
- Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett (Socialist Workers Party)
- Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (Libertarian Party)
U.S. Senator
- Kevin O’Connor (Legal Marijuana Now)
- Oliver Steinberg (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis)
- Jason Lewis (Republican)
- Tina Smith (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
U.S. Representative, District 7
- Slater Johnson (Legal Marijuana Now)
- Rae Hart Anderson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis)
- Michelle Fischbach (Republican)
- Collin C Peterson (Democratic-Farmer-Labor)
Judicial offices:
Supreme Court, Associate Justice 4
- Michelle MacDonald
- Paul Thissen (Incumbent)
Court of Appeals, Judge 3
- Carol Hooten (Incumbent)
Court of Appeals, Judge 9
- Randall J Slieter (Incumbent)
Court of Appeals, Judge 13
- Jeanne Cochran (Incumbent)
Court of Appeals, Judge 15
- Kevin G. Ross (Incumbent)
8th District Court, Judge 1
- Jennifer Kurad Fischer (Incumbent)
8th District Court, Judge 2
- Stephanie L. Beckman (Incumbent)
8th District Court, Judge 4
- M. Listug (Incumbent)
8th District Court, Judge 7
- Laurence J. Stratton (Incumbent)
