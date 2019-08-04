Deal ‘em in for Poker Walk

A Twin Towns Area tradition is being held for the last time.
The 23rd Annual Poker Walk begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. A 5K begins and ends at Hughes Shelter, traveling through the park and riverside neighborhoods in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“We’re asking that people bring one item for the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry,” said Judy Oren of Southern Valley Health Watch.
Aside from the donation, there is no registration fee. Donations are an easy way to benefit the community, Oren said.
Southern Valley Health Watch has sponsored the Poker Walk since its inception, but will not continue the event. The organization itself is expected to phase out in the near future.
Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Organizers expect the Poker Walk will last until 8 p.m.
Similar to a game of poker, the walk’s objective is having the best five-card hand. The participant with the best cards wins a new bike.
“Put down your chips, pair up and come straight down to Chahinkapa Park for a royally good time,” a Poker Walk poster states.
Walkers will travel to locations including Rotary and Welles parks in Breckenridge. The only rule, Oren said, is that youth must be ambulatory.
“It’s nice when there’s young families and they bring their kids. But if they’re in strollers, then they’re not really eligible to win,” she explained.
Door prizes will be awarded and healthy snacks will be served. Nutrition has been one of Southern Valley Health Watch’s most enduring missions.
“We’ve been around since the 1980s,” Oren said. “It started out as something bigger, but over the years, other entities have taken over.”
For example, smoking cessation, men and women’s health and protection against sexually transmitted diseases were all promoted by Southern Valley Health Watch. Over the years, these topics fell under different jurisdictions, allowing Oren and her colleagues to focus on healthy eating and exercise.
“(We want) to improve the quality of life for the residents of Richland and Wilkin counties by promoting health through awareness programs, encouraging lifestyle changes and by providing a safe, supportive environment,” Southern Valley Health Watch’s website stated.
Following the Poker Walk, the organization will devote its energy and remaining funds to completing the installation of benches throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“We’ve got some service groups, businesses, families and individuals who have donated benches. We’ll be using our funds to see those installed, including the bench, concrete pad and labor involved,” Oren said.
Although the Southern Valley Health Watch is reaching its end, Oren is happy that it played a leading role in showcasing local walking trails. It’s a legacy she and colleagues are proud of.
“There are other organizations which are now sponsoring walks and runs. We’re ending, but the mission continues,” Oren said.
Door prizes are still being gathered, Oren said. They will inspire activity in youth and adults.
“Really, it’s about anything to get them outside playing,” she continued.
With the last Poker Walk approaching, Oren is happy that it was able to be provided for so long.
“It’s a fun summer tradition,” she said.
For more information, visit www.svhw.org.
Look to Daily News for coverage of this summer’s events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.