Breckenridge High School’s DECA Club spends springtime getting reading for an awards ceremony, electing officers for next year and meeting with businesses for potential partnerships over the summer and fall. However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the club has had to adjust.
“Given that many businesses have had major adjustments, we have taken a step back with regards to that. Our awards ceremony is still being planned but changes are being made to host it virtually but discussions are still ongoing as to how they would run. The interview process for electing officers also was conducted via Google Meet and went very well,” DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said.
With Minnesota schools ordered to remain closed for the rest of the academic year, DECA hopes to work on projects virtually and prepare for the fall. Students will be working on projects such as a sports calendar, stadium chair rentals, school store operations, social media marketing campaigns and the Donuts for DECA program.
“As an advisor and educator, the best part of the job was the relationships and connections you are able to build with the students so it is challenging not being able to interact with them on a daily basis,” Grahn said. “The next biggest challenge as an educator is the amount of time and effort that goes into communicating with students and parents as well as the preparations for lessons.”
Morgan Bruns was elected as chapter president, Rachel Gowin as vice president of finance, Riley Finkral as vice president of leadership, Claire Aigner as vice president of marketing, Tori Undem as vice president of career development, Gus Hasbargen as vice president of community engagement, Carcie Materi as school store officer and Bailey Evans as freshmen officer.
Daily News: Why did you join DECA?
Morgan Bruns: I joined DECA mostly because I knew it would look good for college but realized after a while that it actually is fun and worth my time. I now stay in DECA because it gives me an opportunity to make new friends and get closer with other people that are a part of our program.
Rachel Gowin: I joined DECA under the influence of my older brothers. I thought it would be a great learning experience to further my business education.
Riley Finkral: I joined DECA because I knew that it would greatly benefit me in the future. It has already helped give me a better perspective of the business world and has taught me how to interact with all different types of people.
DN: Why did you decide to become an officer?
Claire Aigner: I became an officer because I wanted another leadership opportunity and to increase my involvement in the program.
Carcie Materi: I decided I wanted to become a DECA officer because I have taken Grahn’s business classes, and I really liked what we do during them. I wanted to take the next step of being apart of Grahn’s classes to becoming an officer, so I can help Breckenridge High School and our community.
Gus Hasbargen: I decided to become an officer because I felt that I could contribute to the DECA club and be a great leader for the club.
DN: What are you most looking forward to about being a part of DECA and as being an officer?
Bailey Evans: I’m hoping to spread the word about the DECA organization to the other 8th graders.
Tori Undem: This coming up year, I am excited to continue running Donuts for DECA. I would like to have more people involved so I am looking forward to seeing the projects and events that we do. I am also looking forward to competing.
MB: I am most looking forward to working with the other officers and hopefully helping the incoming freshman in their DECA experiences.
DN: What skills are you hoping to gain from this experience?
CM: The skills I am hoping to gain from being a DECA officer is leadership. I hope I can set a good example for everyone and be the best leader for everyone. Because of the business part of it, I need to be able to communicate with other businesses and talk with them to get things done. I am hoping that I will be able to gain that skill to be able to communicate with others.
GH: I am hoping to get public speaking skills, some more leadership skills like communication and organization.
TU: I am hoping to gain my communication/speaking skills which I already did my freshman year but I have improved a lot. I used to be very shy and didn’t talk much and after my freshman year of being in DECA I was able to speak in front of people a lot more confidently.
