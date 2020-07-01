DECA’s Get Ducked raises $400 for community

What started as a school marketing project, turned out as a way for Breckenridge High School’s DECA club to help local small businesses in the Twin Town Area during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It helped small local businesses and DECA get our name out there, but it also gave some money to those people that maybe couldn’t afford it,” Isabel Friederichs, DECA’s vice president of marketing and recent graduate said.
Friederichs, DECA’s Vice President of Career Development Tori Undem and club member Caytlin Bruns organized the Get Ducked project. They, along with the help of a few friends, have ducked 24 yards around the Twin Towns.
Friederichs, whose parents both have businesses, knew she wanted to get money into the community, but wanted to do more than just asking for donations.
After looking at ideas from around the area, she came up with the plan to have an individual pay DECA to stick nearly 100 rubber ducks in a person’s yard of that donor’s choosing for three days. Then the person’s yard who was ducked paid a small fee to DECA to have the rubber duckies removed.
The money that was collected from ducking yards was used to purchase $30 gift cards from local businesses.
Eleven local businesses were chosen: The Wilkin Eatery & Pub, Favorites Drive Thru Deli, Hometown Nutrition, Wahpeton Deli, Farm City Supply, Mary Bontjes’ MarE’s haircut, The Brew, Terrace Lanes, JC Nails, El Toro and Prante’s.
“We tried to focus on the businesses that needed it the most,” Friederichs said. “There are some businesses we missed that we wanted to do but we just didn’t have enough money.”
DECA randomly gave away gift cards to community members who liked DECA’s Facebook page, the gift card’s Facebook post, shared the post and tagged two friends on the post.
“We’ve had quite a good turn out I would say,” DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said. “One of the big things was to promote our social media page too. So we are to up close to 600 people following the page now, which helps us get the message out for what we’re doing and what we are working on.”
The club raised nearly $400 from ducking yards that was given back to local businesses and handed out 12 gift cards into the community.
Wednesday, July 1 is the last day of the yard duckings. However, Friederichs is handing over nearly 200 rubber ducks to the club for them to use next year if they chose to continue the Get Ducked project.
For more information, visit the DECA’s Facebook page.
