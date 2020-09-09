Defendant in assault-endangerment case related to protests dies

Michael Charles Griffin, the West Fargo, North Dakota man accused of hitting a demonstrator with his vehicle during a May 30 protest in Fargo, has died, his attorneys stated.
Griffin, 47, died Monday, Aug. 31 from natural causes after a brief illness, Aaland Law Office stated Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Fargo law firm did not name Griffin’s illness.
“Michael’s family regrets that Michael’s final days were spent under the stress of criminal charges that would, upon conclusion of the pending criminal justice process, have been dismissed,” Aaland Law Office stated.
Griffin faced felony charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, Forum News Service reported. Prosecutors said Griffin hit Francisco Lopez III with his pickup, drove with Lopez on the hood for three blocks and hit speeds of 45 miles per hour before Lopez fell off.
According to Aaland Law Office, at the time of the incident, Griffin was driving home from visiting friends on a route that he hoped would keep him clear of ongoing protests. Thousands of protesters marched through the Fargo metro area in response to the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, Fargo News Service reported.
“Police said Griffin went around a blockade as he drove toward protesters near Main Avenue and 45th Street,” FNS continued.
Griffin’s vehicle was blocked by individuals who were walking east on Main Avenue, Aaland Law Office stated.
“The police have confirmed that when Michael attempted to steer around these individuals, they moved to block and prevent him from leaving,” the firm continued.
Griffin was allegedly hit in the face and struck by a thrown water bottle before his rear windshield was smashed. According to Aaland Law Office, an individual leaped upon the hood of Griffin’s vehicle and began smashing his windshield.
“Fearing for his life, Michael was able to flee from the violent crowd while the individual on his hood held on and continued to smash Michael’s windshield,” the firm stated. “Michael Griffin fled from a violent mob only after his vehicle was blocked, his front and rear windshields smashed, he was physically assaulted and his life threatened.”
Had the case progressed, Aaland Law Office stated, those facts would have been made public and Griffin would have been wholly vindicated.
Whether from Griffin’s vehicle tire or from his fall, Forum News Service reported, Lopez received a broken leg. According to Lopez, the protests were peaceful.
“(He) testified in court that Griffin had inched toward him with his vehicle as he and others told the defendant to turn around,” FNS continued. “(Lopez) then said Griffin hit the gas about 3 feet from him, knocking him off his feet before he landed on the hood.”
While video from a drone did not catch Griffin’s vehicle allegedly hitting Lopez, FNS reported, other video does show the vehicle swerving as Lopez held onto the hood.
In its release, Aaland Law Office mentioned two veteran Fargo police officers being confronted with what it called an identical situation. On May 30, 2020, the firm stated, a sergeant and a detective were occupying a patrol car that was surrounded by protestors who began throwing water bottles at their vehicle.
“As with Michael, an individual then jumped on the hood of their patrol vehicle and began smashing the windshield,” Aaland Law Office continued. “These armed and trained veteran police officers have both submitted reports affirming that they feared for their lives. The individual who leaped on their vehicle was charged with state and federal crimes.”
An attorney for Griffin pleaded not guilty on his behalf in August, Forum News Service reported. While it is likely that Griffin’s charges will be dropped, Cass County Assistant State’s Attorney Joshua Traiser said it would not be for lack of evidence.
“The family of Michael Griffin hope that the ongoing investigation of the individuals who assaulted Michael and smashed his front and rear windshields will be held accountable,” Aaland Law Office stated.
