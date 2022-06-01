A Veblen, South Dakota, man faces two class B felony charges related to a deadly crash Saturday, May 28 in Richland County, North Dakota.
Roberto Corona Eguiza, 41, made his initial appearance Tuesday, May 31 before Richland County District Court. He has been charged with two counts of duty in an accident involving death.
Based on a North Dakota Highway Patrol investigation, Eguiza allegedly drove a vehicle involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of two people, negligently failed to immediately stop or return with the vehicle as close as possible to the scene of the accident and failed to give information and render aid as required by the North Dakota Century Code.
“On May 29, 2022, troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol were notified of a crash involving a Toyota pickup and a motorcycle that had occurred on Highway 11, near mile marker 159, in Richland County,” a criminal complaint states. “Troopers determined that the Toyota pickup rear-ended the motorcycle, causing front-end damage to the pickup and rear-end damage to the motorcycle.”
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Corey Volesky, 45, Wyndmere, North Dakota, and the passenger was Amber Krause Volesky, 40, also of Wyndmere, Daily News previously reported. Neither were wearing helmets, the North Dakota Highway Patrol also reported. The Voleskys were husband and wife and were traveling to their home in Wyndmere, Forum News Service reported.
“The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 11 and slowing to make a turn at County Road 3 near mile marker 159 when a pickup rear-ended the motorcycle at approximately 11 p.m. May 28,” Daily News previously reported. “The impact ejected both occupants from the motorcycle. The (Voleskys) both sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The crash happened between Hankinson and Lidgerwood, North Dakota, on Highway 11.”
Eguiza, according to the criminal complaint, fled on foot from the crash site. Troopers and Richland County deputies subsequently stopped a Ford pickup on Interstate 29, locating Eguiza as a passenger in the pickup.
“The defendant told a trooper that he was the driver of the Toyota pickup and that he had struck the motorcycle with his pickup,” the complaint states. “The defendant stated that he observed that the male and female were ejected from the motorcycle and he knew that they were both seriously injured. The defendant stated that he was scared, so he ran away on foot, hiding in a wooded, grassy area near the crash site.”
According to the complaint, Eguiza then called Eugenio Reyes Pecina, 42, to come pick him up from the wooded, grassy area. Pecina, Forum News Service reported, has been charged with hindering, although no North Dakota court records were available as of press time.
“Police say (Pecina) drove up from Veblen to pick up Equiza,” Forum News Service reported. “Police say a firefighter noticed him driving slowly through some trees near the crash and Equiza was in the passenger seat.”
Eguiza, according to the complaint, made no attempt to render aid to either of the Voleskys nor made any attempt to report the crash to emergency officials. Additional charges are possible pending the results of blood alcohol tests, Forum News Service reported.
“Investigators say it’s unclear if he ever tried to stop, and may have hit them going around 60 miles per hour,” Forum News Service reported.
An attorney for Eguiza’s defense has not currently been named. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Court records state that Eguiza’s initial appearance included an amended bail order. A waiver of extradition was filed Wednesday, June 1. Additional court appearances have not yet been scheduled.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Eguiza and Pecina, as of Wednesday, were not confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.