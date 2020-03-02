The second of two defendants in the 2018 killing of a Wahpeton man has been sentenced to more than 32 years total.
Kayla Louise Westcott, 36, received a sentence of 391 months. It’s the maximum for someone with her criminal history, said Pamela Foss, chief assistant county attorney for Clay County, Minnesota.
Westcott appeared Monday, March 2 before Judge Tammy Merkins in Clay County District Court. The Ada, Minnesota woman was charged with second degree aiding and abetting a murder with intent, but not premeditation. In late January 2020, Westcott submitted an Alford plea.
An Alford plea means that while Westcott did not admit guilt, she acknowledged there is enough evidence to convict her at trial, the Duluth News Tribune reported.
Troy Edmond Yarbrough, Wahpeton, died in May 2018, Daily News previously reported. Yarbrough, 41, had not been seen or heard from for over a month before his remains were found on a Hitterdal, Minnesota, farmstead.
Westcott and Jason Charles Jensen previously stated the other was responsible for Yarbrough’s death. She was scheduled to stand trial in February.
Jensen, 41, was sentenced in June 2019 to more than 38 years in prison. The Hitterdal man pleaded guilty to one felony count of second degree aiding and abetting a murder with intent, but without premeditation.
“He did so as part of a plea agreement, alleging Westcott committed the actual murder,” Daily News previously reported.
Yarbrough was last seen in Wahpeton on May 18, 2018 with two individuals subsequently identified as Jensen and Westcott.
Westcott, according to court documents, said she ended up at the farmstead with both Yarbrough and Jensen. She stated Jensen allegedly came around a corner and hit Yarbrough over the head with a yard rake handle and then with an ax.
Additionally, Westcott said Jensen told her to hit Yarbrough with the ax, but she said she missed when she swung. Yarbrough, documents continue, was brought to a shed on the farmstead property and left overnight. He was still alive the next day.
According to Westcott, Jensen then allegedly fatally hit Yarbrough over the head with a cinder block. According to Jensen, Westcott murdered Yarbrough with both the stick and the cinder block.
Jensen stated he was drunk but did help in disposing of the body. He also stated Yarbrough’s body was burned in a pit.
The Clay County farmstead was listed as Jensen’s address. It was searched beginning at around 1 a.m. June 21, 2018.
“Jensen, home at the time, allegedly stated law enforcement could go ahead and search because they wouldn’t find anything,” Daily News previously reported. “What was found, according to court documents, was a bloody cinder block.”
Westcott must serve at least two-thirds of her sentence behind bars, Forum News Service reported. That’s almost 22 years with the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Jensen has to serve two-thirds of his sentence and is anticipated to be released from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud in 2044.
Monday’s sentencing included the reading of a victim impact statement by Travis Yarbrough, Troy Yarbrough’s brother.
“He talked about finding out about this, how it’s affected him and his family,” Foss said. “Troy was adopted when he was seven years old and he talked about how much he enjoyed growing up with him. He wanted to know the why behind this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.