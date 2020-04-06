The defendant in a misapplication of entrusted property case in Wahpeton is expected to stand trial.
Karen Sue Mullin, 73, faces one class C felony charge. The Breckenridge, Minnesota woman, represented by Jonathan Green, entered a not guilty plea in January 2020.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presided over a Monday, April 6 felony dispositional conference for Mullin. Judge Cruff set the trial, which Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said would last approximately five days. The trial’s opening date has not been set as of Monday afternoon.
Mullin is accused of disposing of, using or transferring interests in property that were entrusted to her as a fiduciary, Daily News previously reported.
She allegedly did so in an unauthorized manner which she knew would involve a risk of loss or detriment to the owner of the property or other person for whose benefit the property was entrusted. The case was investigated by the Wahpeton Police Department.
Mullin was manager of the Wahpeton Eagles Club when the club organized a June 2018 benefit for Jacob Petermann, according to her criminal complaint. The benefit was organized by then-kitchen manager Kari Lee Heiser, formerly known as Kari Lee Loeb, Moorhead, Minnesota.
“(Heiser) told Jacob’s mother, Connie Petermann, that the proceeds from the benefit would be collected by the Eagles Club and distributed to the Petermann family,” Mullin’s complaint states.
Court documents stated money collected from the benefit was stored in Mullin’s office at the Eagles Club, that Mullin and Heiser counted the money from the benefit and that Mullin was responsible for distributing the money to the Petermann family.
An alleged theft of money was reported in September 2018. It resulted in an investigation which claimed Mullin and Heiser misapplied more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in proceeds.
Heiser, charged as an accomplice to misapplication of entrusted property, entered a not guilty plea in November 2019. She is scheduled to receive a felony dispositional conference on Monday, April 13 and is represented by Public Defender Don Krassin.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
