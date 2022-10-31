FARGO (FNS) — A 24-year-old man accused of starting a fire in a southeast North Dakota jail has been ruled unfit to stand trial.

A federal jury trial was scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 1, for Adam James Prochnow, but that was canceled Thursday by North Dakota U.S. District Judge Peter Welte. Prochnow has been ordered to undergo competency restoration after a psychologist found he was suffering from a mental illness or defect that doesn’t allow him to understand the nature and consequences of court proceedings or assist in his own defense.



