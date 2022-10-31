FARGO (FNS) — A 24-year-old man accused of starting a fire in a southeast North Dakota jail has been ruled unfit to stand trial.
A federal jury trial was scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 1, for Adam James Prochnow, but that was canceled Thursday by North Dakota U.S. District Judge Peter Welte. Prochnow has been ordered to undergo competency restoration after a psychologist found he was suffering from a mental illness or defect that doesn’t allow him to understand the nature and consequences of court proceedings or assist in his own defense.
Prochnow has been charged with arson in connection to a March 1 fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton. Court documents filed in Richland County District Court alleged Prochnow lit a cylindrical container that exploded inside the entrance of the jail.
Prochnow ran out of the jail before the explosion, which caused heavy smoke damage, court documents said. No one was injured during the incident.
The defendant then barricaded himself inside his Fairmount, North Dakota, home for five hours as law enforcement surrounded the house on March 3. He eventually surrendered to authorities.
Prochnow initially was charged in Richland County District Court, but federal prosecutors took over the case because the jail receives federal funding.
If Prochnow's competency can’t be restored, the U.S. District Court will hold a dangerous assessment hearing to determine if he needs to be sent to a mental health facility for treatment.