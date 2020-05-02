The defendant in a Wyndmere, North Dakota theft case has been sentenced to pay restitution.
Anthony Kayne Johnston, 36, entered guilty pleas to two charges Friday, May 1. He was charged with one count of theft of property (possession of stolen property), a class C felony, as well as unauthorized vehicle use, a class A misdemeanor.
Johnston was sentenced to pay restitution, with a hearing expected to be held in late June. The Fargo man was additionally sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for 45 days served, concurrent on each count.
“I agreed to credit for 45 days because he has been in the Polk County Jail for most of the past several months,” Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said.
Moen represented the prosecution. Attorney Don Krassin represented the defense. Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, presided.
Johnston was also sentenced to two years supervised probation beginning Friday, May 15. Judge Cruff waived all fines and fees associated with the case.
A September 2019 incident was investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Daily News previously reported. Johnston was accused of knowingly receiving, retaining or disposing of property valued within $1,000-$10,000 which had been stolen from another.
“On Sept. 20, 2019, a 2000 Chevy pickup and tandem axle trailer were reported as stolen to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office,” Daily News reported.
The victim reported the trailer had been connected to the pickup, court documents stated. Law enforcement obtained footage from Sept. 19, 2019 from the Dollar General and Tesoro stores in Wyndmere.
“The footage from Tesoro shows the trailer being towed by the pickup as it drove into the Dollar General parking lot. The footage from inside Dollar General shows Johnston inside the store shortly after the trailer arrived in the parking lot,” Daily News reported.
On Sept. 23, 2019, the pickup was recovered from the parking lot of a Holiday gas station in Moorhead, Minnesota by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy searched the vehicle and found both a Dakota Magic player’s card and cell phone belonging to Johnston, documents continue.
“Surveillance video from Holiday shows a man allegedly matching Johnston’s description exiting the vehicle and entering the store around the same time the vehicle was recovered by the sheriff’s office,” Daily News reported. “Surveillance video from inside the store also shows a man, allegedly Johnston, walking around inside the store.”
After the vehicle was returned to the victim, a Dollar General receipt from Sept. 19, 2019 was found inside, according to court documents.
“The trailer was never recovered. This is a class C felony because the trailer was valued at $3,500,” documents continue.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
