Defendants in separate drug, theft, possession cases charged

Criminal cases involving three separate individuals and at least one class B felony charge for each individual were scheduled to be heard in Richland County District Court, Wahpeton, between Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16.
Two of the individuals have been charged regarding either alleged delivery or possession of fentanyl among other controlled substances. The other individual has been charged for alleged theft of property worth between $10,000-$50,000.
In each case, Judge Bradley Cruff presides and Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. The cases are as follows:
Tremont Hansen
Tremont Arnell Hansen, 37, South St. Paul, Minnesota, made his initial appearance Tuesday. Hansen has four charges: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class B felony, second offense possession of cocaine and MDMA, both class C felonies, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
Based on a SEMCA Drug Task Force investigation, Hansen allegedly willfully possessed fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to deliver. SEMCA agents responded Friday, May 12 to a report of controlled substances being found at a Hankinson, North Dakota, business.
“When agents arrived, they understood that approximately 54 pills, with the marking M30 on them, were found, along with another sandwich size plastic bag with 15 similar pills,” a complaint states. “Through video surveillance, the defendant was identified as the possession of those pills, that then (left his possession while walking through the business).”
The quantity of pills, along with the approximately $5,000 in cash on Hansen when he was taken into custody by law enforcement, indicated to law enforcement that Hansen was selling the pills.
“These pills are familiar to law enforcement as they have become increasingly common in the area and are known to contain fentanyl,” the complaint states.
SEMCA agents also did a consent search of two locations including Hansen’s vehicle, according to a second complaint. The search uncovered a sandwich bag with a white powdered substance that field tested positive for cocaine. It also uncovered three pills marked “UPS” that Hansen allegedly informed agents was MDMA.
Hansen, according to the complaints, has at least one prior conviction for possession of a non-marijuana controlled substance from Minnesota in 2022. A not guilty plea for the paraphernalia charge was entered Tuesday.
Public Defender Erica Chisholm represents Hansen, according to court records. Hansen was confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton, as of Tuesday morning. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for June 26, 2023.
Marvin Berry Jr.
Marvin Berry Jr., 26, Jamestown, North Dakota, was scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday. Records indicate that it was to take place through Zoom, with Berry appearing from the James River Correctional Center, Jamestown. Records also indicate that a warrant has been issued for Berry’s arrest.
Berry has three charges: two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl, a class B felony, and delivery of a controlled substance — marijuana, a class C felony. Once again, the charges followed SEMCA investigations. The charges were listed as inactive as of Tuesday afternoon.
On or about March 31, 2022, Berry allegedly willfully delivered marijuana, according to a complaint. SEMCA was working with undercover North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at the time. The BCI agents were in contact with Berry to purchase marijuana.
“In a controlled buy, the undercover agents met the defendant (outside a Wahpeton business),” the complaint states. “The defendant gave the undercover agents 168 grams of marijuana and in exchange, the undercover agents gave the defendant $700. The task force identified the substance received by the undercover agents as marijuana in their training and experience. (Marijuana) is a Schedule 1 controlled substance in North Dakota.”
On or about April 18, 2022, Berry allegedly willfully delivered the Schedule II controlled substance fentanyl. BCI agents were in contact with Berry to purchase fentanyl, according to a second complaint. Once again, the agents engaged with Berry in a controlled buy outside a Wahpeton business.
“The defendant gave the undercover agents 60 ‘M-box 30 pills’ and in exchange, the undercover agents gave the defendant $1,200. The task force is familiar with these pills and know them to contain fentanyl.”
On or about May 11, 2022, Berry again allegedly willfully delivered fentanyl. Once again, undercover BCI agents engaged with Berry in a controlled buy outside a Wahpeton business.
“The defendant gave the undercover agents 75 ‘M-box 30 bills’ and in exchange, the undercover agents gave the defendant $1,500,” the complaint states.
Public Defender Don Krassin represents Berry. Berry is not confined as of Tuesday in the Richland County Jail, which did not have his booking photo.
Kimberly Ohm
Kimberly Ann Ohm, 53, Hankinson, North Dakota, made her initial appearance Tuesday. She has one charge: class B felony-level theft of property.
Based on a Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Ohm allegedly knowingly took or exercised unauthorized control over, or made an unauthorized transfer of an interest in, the property of another in the intent to deprive the owner thereof, said property valued at greater than $10,000.
In early 2023, Ohm’s former employer reported to law enforcement that during the last couple years of her employment, during 2021 and up until June 2022, she allegedly took money and used business credit devices without the employer’s permission.
“Through an investigation, forensic audit of a work computer, video surveillance at a bank and witness statements, it was determined that the defendant used a business ATM card to withdraw cash of approximately $9,000, a business credit card to gamble online in the amount of approximately $1,000, a business credit card to pay her personal cell phone bill of approximately $4,000, and the business credit card to pay her personal insurance of approximately $1,000,” a complaint states.”
Public Defender Erica Chisholm represents Ohm. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment has been scheduled for June 26, 2023. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ohm was not listed as being confined in the Richland County Jail.