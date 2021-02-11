The defendants in a misapplication of entrusted property case each received 18 months of supervised probation Thursday, Feb. 11 in Wahpeton.
Sentencing of Karen Sue Mullin, 74, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Kari Lee Loeb, 53, Moorhead, Minnesota, occurred Thursday in Richland County District Court, Wahpeton. That same day, the one class C felony charge each woman faced was deemed a misdemeanor.
The defense, including attorneys Jonathan Green and Don Krassin, requested a deferred imposition of sentencing. This means that after successfully completing 18 months of supervised probation, Mullin and Loeb would have the opportunity to have their records cleared.
The request was argued against by the state of North Dakota, represented by Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen. It was also denied by Judge Bradley Cruff.
Loeb, Mullin’s daughter, was charged as an accomplice. A joint trial for Mullin and Loeb, scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 8, was cancelled after Alford pleas for each were entered and accepted. An Alford plea means that while a defendant does not admit guilt, they do acknowledge that there is likely enough evidence for a conviction.
Neither Mullin nor Loeb appeared in court Thursday. The family of Jacob Petermann, Wahpeton, was present. Both women were accused of allegedly misapplying more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in proceeds from a June 2018 benefit at the Wahpeton Eagles Club, Daily News previously reported.
Petermann, a Wahpeton High School basketball player diagnosed with cancer in January 2018, subsequently underwent chemotherapy and a partial leg amputation. Connie Petermann, Jacob’s mother, gave a statement Thursday in court.
“You are a sick, twisted individual — evil family — which preys on individuals who are vulnerable,” Petermann said.
The defense discussed the use of emotional language when talking about the case over the past more than two-and-a-half years. Krassin said Loeb, his client, has been subject to personal shame by the publicity. In her statement, Connie Petermann mentioned the idea that Loeb and Mullin will live with suspicion from other community members.
“There are no winners here. Everyone loses under the circumstances,” Green said.
“Oh, For Petey’s Sake” was held June 30, 2018 at the Eagles Club.
“They had plans for a meal, they put Jacob’s name on and they used him as a pawn,” Connie Petermann said.
It was unacceptable that there was a delay in the Petermanns receiving proceeds from the benefit, Green said. The defense stated that a settlement between the Eagles Club and the Petermanns was reached in September 2018, however. Green also referred to a defendant’s exhibit, a Bureau of Criminal Investigation case report noting that Connie Petermann took $4,800 from proceeds on June 30, 2018. She immediately denied the claim.
Both sides agreed to avoid re-victimizing victims, Cruff said before issuing his ruling. He acknowledged harm done to the Petermann family and hoped they would be able to move on from an “ugly chapter” in their lives. He also acknowledged that neither Mullin nor Loeb “received any personal gain.”
Supervised probation for Mullin and Loeb is not an onerous punishment, Cruff said. Keeping the charge on their records is the only “sting” they would face. It may exist as a future deterrent, or a “scarlet letter” the women would bear.
“I will not be granting a deferred imposition of sentencing,” Cruff said.
