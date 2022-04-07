Delayed retirement

Since 1986, Lynn Nelson has worked with the Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley (FUOSV). In February 2020 Nelson retired from his position as general manager. Due to COVID-19, his retirement party was a little delayed.
On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the FUOSV co-op held a meeting to go through their annual audit and hold elections for board members. At the end of the meeting, a celebration was held for Nelson.
Speakers from the co-op gave remarks on Nelson and his hard work for the company. Stories from Nelson’s past at the company entertained the guests of the meeting.
During his time working as general manager, Nelson oversaw between 65 and 75 employees.
“He did very good. He started with pretty much nothing and built it up to now it’s a 70-75 million-dollar company,” Chairman of the board for FUOSV Brad Kubula said.
As a co-op, FUOSV is owned by the customers. Unlike a private corporation, the funds raised from business done go to the many people who use the service. Producing farmers are voting members who elect people to the board of directors.
Now retired, Nelson has had quite a bit more time on his hands to do the things he loves. He has enjoyed his time away from work.
“It’s very good. I’m fishing and doing a little bit of traveling, getting some lake time,” Nelson said.
After 35 years working for FUOSV, there are a few things that Nelson misses. First and foremost of these is seeing everyone he got to know.
“I liked it all. I liked the people and the employees. I am a people person I like to be out in the public and visit,” Nelson said.
The celebration was attended by members of the co-op, various guests who do business with the co-op and Nelson’s family, among others.
The meeting offered a meal beforehand and cake afterwards in honor of Nelson. A drawing for $100 and $50 gift cards, sweatshirts, and hats sent some lucky guests home with goodies. All attendants were able to leave with a gift bag containing FUOSV branded items.
The company provides agronomy services to the community as well as four Cenex stations. Before his retirement, it was up to Nelson to keep them all running. Now, Nelson gets to sit back and spend his time for himself, though he still acts as a consultant for the co-op.
After a delay of two years for his retirement party, Nelson got to celebrate his time with the company.
