Dem-NPL calls for raise for ND state employees

North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League legislators are proposing state employees receive raises during the 2021-2023 biennium.
The Dem-NPL leadership announced the proposal Thursday, Jan. 28. It calls for a 3 percent increase each year of the biennium.
“We’ve taken the governor’s proposal and improved upon it,” Sen. Tim Mathern, D-District 11, stated Thursday. “We’ve kept the governor’s proposals on health insurance and retirement contributions intact. All we are asking is that we go a little further and do what is necessary to invest in our workforce.”
According to the proposal, there would be a minimum increase of $120 per month for employees making less than $48,000 annually. The proposal also calls for a $300 per month cap on employees making more than $120,000 annually.
Mathern and other Dem-NPLers contrasted their raise proposal with one made by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, which they said is limited to 2 percent annually, with no minimums or caps.
Daily News reached out to North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-District 37, and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-District 29, for their thoughts on the proposal. Neither responded as of press time.
“We have the money,” Mathern said. “There’s no reason why we can’t pay our employees a reasonable wage.”
Sandy Fossum, auditor and administrator for Richland County, North Dakota, said she does not begrudge state employees getting a pay increase. At the same time, county commissioners statewide are in a difficult positions.
“The Richland County Commission has been very conscientious of the effect that 2021 budget would have on the taxpayers of Richland County,” Fossum said. “The commissioners have made many difficult decisions in order to not raise the mill levy and not increasing employee salaries for 2021 was one of them.”
The board of commissioners decided to offset the health insurance premium increase that employees will see in 2021, Fossum said. Because of this, no employees will see a reduction in wages.
Assistant Senate Minority Leader Erin Oban, D-District 35, said North Dakota’s state workforce keeps things running smoothly.
“This was especially true in 2020,” Oban stated. “When the pandemic hit, our employees suddenly faced an unprecedented situation. From working long hours to develop our state’s COVID-19 response to providing essential services to the public from shuttered offices, they kept the state running.”
According to Mathern and colleagues, state pay increases in North Dakota have historically not kept up with the private sector. This has led to many employees leaving the state for better opportunities.
“This trend cannot continue,” Oban stated.
Education services have also been hit hard, the Dem-NPL legislators stated. They cited colleges with empty campuses and professors having to quickly shift to virtual classrooms.
“During the pandemic, our education professionals’ workload increased significantly,” Assistant House Minority Leader Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, stated. “They stepped up to the challenge and delivered. We need to listen to our higher education officials so North Dakota pay remains competitive.”
Limited to 80 legislative days, the 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled to conclude by April 30, 2021. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the assembly and its impact statewide and locally.
