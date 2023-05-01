Dem-NPL House Legislative Caucus elects new leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Democratic-NPL House Caucus has elected new leadership to serve during the 2023-2024 interim session of the 68th Legislative Assembly. The regular session concluded in the predawn hours of Sunday, April 30.

North Dakota state Rep. Zac Ista, District 43-Grand Forks, has been elected minority leader. Rep. Joshua Boschee, District 44-Fargo, has been elected assistant minority leader. Rep. Jayme Davis, District 9A-Rolette, has been elected caucus chair. Boschee, who has served as the House minority leader since 2019, said the caucus decided to elect new leadership for the interim in response to term limits adopted by North Dakota voters in 2022.

