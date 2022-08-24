Purchase Access

Nearly 30 Breckenridge, Minnesota citizens gathered at a home on Beede Avenue, to meet candidates for the 9th Legislative district. The event, hosted by the Wilkin County DFL party, saw Cornel Walker and Nancy Jost speak to voters on their reasons for running and hopes for Minnesota’s government moving forward.

Conversations ranged from women in government, oral and mental healthcare, bipartisan compromises and the importance of bringing rural perspectives to the state senate and house of representatives.



