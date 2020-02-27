Demolition of former armory expected for summer

After nearly a decade of delays and discussion, demolition of 120 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton, is expected to begin this summer.
The city’s former National Guard Armory, 120 Sixth St. N. is presently owned by Richland County, North Dakota. A sale to the city of Wahpeton has not been completed as of Thursday, Feb. 27.
Demolition of the actual building could be completed in as little as a week, Building Official Todd Johnson said. Damon DeVillers, chairman of Interstate Engineering, said the full project from site preparation to clearance would take approximately a month.
“It’s all depending on the contractor,” DeVillers said.
The demolition and site clearance will take place on a smaller site than the city block where Central Elementary was demolished and cleared from December 2016-September 2017.
“We’re not taking out the foundation due to adjacent structures,” Johnson said.
Located at the corner of Sixth Street North and Second Avenue North, the former armory has been in Wahpeton for more than a century. Its present neighbors include 118 Sixth St. N., which stands close to the soon to be demolished building.
Interstate Engineering is drafting demolition specifications, DeVillers said. They will be written to reduce the risk of damage to neighboring buildings.
“We hope to have those prepared within the next month,” DeVillers said. “We’re working with our structural engineers.”
Removal of asbestos from the former armory will begin in April, Johnson said. The project is being managed by Legend Technical Services Inc., Fargo.
“The abatement has been done already,” Johnson said. “Asbestos has been located and the quantities are determined. We’re going to get bids on removing the asbestos.”
Asbestos removal is taking place in spring for better cost-effectiveness, Johnson said. Demolition of the former armory is being funded by both the city of Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota.
Both parties are expected to equally fund the demolition. However, Richland County’s contribution is not to exceed $75,000, fiscal officials confirmed.
“The county is not involved in the demolition itself,” Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage said. “It will provide a monetary contribution, coming in 2021. The county did not budget for this in 2020.”
Company I, 164th Infantry of the First North Dakota National Guard was organized on May 3, 1897. A year later, Wahpeton soldiers fought in the Spanish-American War. Those soldiers spend 18 months overseas, returning in 1899 with only two casualties.
The Knights of Columbus purchased the armory building in 1941. For a decade after World War II, the Knights and the National Guard shared the armory building. The Knights ultimately sold the building in 1985 and 30 years after, it was proposed for projects ranging from a health spa to a youth center.
In August 2015, the Wahpeton City Council unanimously voted that the former armory had to be made structurally sound or demolished by October 2015.
The building was owned then by Crown Ministry Group, whose subsequent bankruptcy placed a freeze on either demolition or rehabilitation. After Crown Ministry Group, the former armory was owned by a bankruptcy trustee and eventually Richland County.
Interstate Engineering will handle the bidding process for demolition contractors, Johnson said. It is unknown what the former armory site will be used for, although keeping it as undeveloped green space has been discussed.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 2 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.