Demolition of Wahpeton Eagles Club continues

Piece by piece, the Wahpeton Eagles Club building is coming down.
Demolition of the club, located at 114 Dakota Ave., began Monday, July 8. The structure is being stripped down to its steel framework by Hutterites from Delmont, South Dakota.
“There’s actually two structures there and they’re going to save both buildings,” said Wahpeton City Building Official Todd Johnson.
Both the initial steel framework and a second steel framework will be repurposed. The steel, sides and roof will be re-erected at the Hutterites’ farm site.
In October 2018, club members agreed to sell the building to Simonson Station Stores for no less than $500,000. The vote came after a nearly one-hour discussion of club operations.
“The problem is, we can’t afford to keep it open and we can’t afford to close it,” Clarence Schutz, president of the board of trustees, said previously.
A few months later, in March 2019, Schutz and other Eagles Club officials expressed optimism about addressing and correcting issues.
“We’re not dead yet,” Schutz said then. “We are at a bump in the road.”
As of Friday, July 12, the Eagles do not have a club building.
The Wahpeton Fraternal Order of Eagles received its charter on Dec. 14, 1947. It was established with 151 charter members. Two of those members, Jim Link and Vernon Pavek, attended the club’s 50th anniversary celebration in December 1997. The Eagles Auxiliary was chartered in 1950.
Prior to its closing, the Eagles Club building was known throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, as well as communities in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Countless dances, wedding receptions, awards presentations, dinners, benefits and more were held at the Wahpeton club.
The building’s demolition comes one year after a controversial benefit. In June 2018, the Wahpeton Eagles Club hosted “Oh, For Petey’s Sake.” That October, an alleged theft of proceeds became publicly known.
The case is believed to still be under investigation as of Friday, July 12. Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson was unavailable for comment.
In December 2018, the Wahpeton City Council approved a Class A liquor license for the anticipated Long Haul Saloon. The license is expected to be used to open a full-scale liquor store on the Eagles Club property, Daily News reported.
“The new construction will hopefully begin in the summer or fall,” Johnson said. “It’s still in the planning process. It’s nice to see activity in town.”
