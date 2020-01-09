BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services has selected Arnie Strebe as its Chief Administrative Officer.
Strebe will also serve as the department’s Chief Financial Officer and will be responsible for leading agency-wide efforts related to administrative functions. He will supervise the fiscal administration, human resources and legal advisory divisions.
“Arnie is an experienced and compassionate leader,” Department Executive Director Chris Jones said. “The department will benefit from his versatile background in business, which includes a proven record leading organizational change and human resource initiatives that support strategic business goals.”
Strebe previously worked for Starion Bank in Bismarck as the bank’s president and chief human resource officer. Prior to that he was the chief talent and business improvement officer at Evergreen Enterprises and Plow and Hearth, a multinational, multi-million-dollar wholesale, retail and manufacturing business with thousands of employees dispersed across the world.
He also served in multiple roles with the Schwan’s corporation, where he led a $240 million-dollar sales organization and held various positions, including vice president of manufacturing and vice president of human resources.
“I was attracted to this opportunity because the department’s mission matches my values. I believe very strongly in helping others who face challenges to improve their lives,” Strebe said.
A former Airborne Ranger, Strebe served in the U.S. Army as a non-commissioned and commissioned officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Minot State University and a master’s degree in education from Jones International University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.