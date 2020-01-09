BISMARCK – The North Dakota Department of Human Services has selected Arnie Strebe as its Chief Administrative Officer.

Strebe will also serve as the department’s Chief Financial Officer and will be responsible for leading agency-wide efforts related to administrative functions. He will supervise the fiscal administration, human resources and legal advisory divisions.

“Arnie is an experienced and compassionate leader,” Department Executive Director Chris Jones said. “The department will benefit from his versatile background in business, which includes a proven record leading organizational change and human resource initiatives that support strategic business goals.”

Strebe previously worked for Starion Bank in Bismarck as the bank’s president and chief human resource officer. Prior to that he was the chief talent and business improvement officer at Evergreen Enterprises and Plow and Hearth, a multinational, multi-million-dollar wholesale, retail and manufacturing business with thousands of employees dispersed across the world.

He also served in multiple roles with the Schwan’s corporation, where he led a $240 million-dollar sales organization and held various positions, including vice president of manufacturing and vice president of human resources.

“I was attracted to this opportunity because the department’s mission matches my values. I believe very strongly in helping others who face challenges to improve their lives,” Strebe said.

A former Airborne Ranger, Strebe served in the U.S. Army as a non-commissioned and commissioned officer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Minot State University and a master’s degree in education from Jones International University.

