Four days after 31 cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed just south of Wyndmere, North Dakota, work on the site has progressed significantly. Despite some breaks due to weather, the clean up is progressing on time.
According to Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht, after falling behind briefly, the crew worked into the night, Wednesday, March 29, to catch back up with schedule.
Every day dozens of semi trucks move through the clean up site, hauling in equipment and taking out debris. Around 150 people work on the site each day. The location itself is split into two sections, a camp, where workers park, get assignments and coordinate the cleanup, and the cleanup site itself, which is some distance away.
All eight of the cars which contained asphalt oil have been washed out. Two of these have been cut apart with plasma cutters and removed already. The cars which are removed are taken to Aberdeen, South Dakota, to be recycled.
“There are a few more hazmat cars left. I don’t have an exact number but there is not a lot left. There will still be a little bit of a minor spill on the ground which we will have to assess. We will take that soil out and take it to a landfill and bring new soil in,” Lambrecht said.
The crew is finishing the removal of the ethylene glycol from the area. New dirt will be brought in to replace what was removed.
“They are getting the last ethylene glycol off the ground, the last hazmat stuff. There isn’t very much left. So they will get that sucked up and then there will be actually nothing major in the ground after that,” Lambrecht said.