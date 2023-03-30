Derailment clean up progresses on time
The derailment site is located around 2 miles southeast of Wyndmere, North Dakota. By Monday afternoon trains were allowed back through the area.

 Levi Jones • Daily News

Four days after 31 cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed just south of Wyndmere, North Dakota, work on the site has progressed significantly. Despite some breaks due to weather, the clean up is progressing on time.

According to Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht, after falling behind briefly, the crew worked into the night, Wednesday, March 29, to catch back up with schedule.



