Former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer Derek Chauvin faced his first day of trial Monday, March 29 for the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
The trial was live streamed and people across the country and world, including President Joe Biden, were said to be closely following Monday’s events.
The day after Floyd died, Chauvin was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but a nearly 9-minute long video of the ex-cop kneeling on Floyd’s neck was seen across the globe, spurring a series of protests and calls to charge Chauvin with murder.
Prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell began his opening statement by saying Chauvin will receive a fair trial and will be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“We plan to prove to you — beyond a reasonable doubt — that Mr. Chauvin was anything but innocent,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell said several first responders told Chauvin Floyd no longer had a pulse, but Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck. “In your custody, is in your care,” is a principal of the Minneapolis Police Department, and became a facet of the prosecuting argument.
The prosecution plans to call police officers, bystanders and medical professionals to testify against Chauvin. Included in the list of witnesses is Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and the Hennepin County medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide by asphyxia.
Blackwell next played the full video of the arrest, where Floyd can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”
“I want to tell you, you can believe your eyes: It’s a homicide, it’s a murder,” Blackwell said.
The prosecution also revealed Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, contrary to the widely-spread time of the viral video — 8 minutes and 46 seconds — which has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement. A member of Floyd’s family was seen wearing an “8:46” mask outside the courthouse before Chauvin’s trial began.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson gave his opening statement in which he listed the coming topics the jury would hear about in the trial, including authorized use of force, proportionality of force, excited delirium and defensive tactics, including prone handcuffing, neck restraints, maximal restraint technique and the swarm technique.
“You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career. The use of force is not attractive but it is a necessary component of policing,” Nelson said.
After a brief recess, Jena Scurry was called to testify. Scurry was the 911 dispatcher who initially dispatched police to Floyd’s location on suspicion of the use of a counterfeit bill. Scurry recounted watching the scene of his arrest on a video feed, where police attempted to put Floyd in the back of a squad car. She watched the feed on and off, but remembers looking at it at one point and seeing Floyd on the ground.
“I first asked if the screens had frozen,” Scurry said. “Because it hadn’t changed. … I was told that it was not frozen and I saw persons moving. … My instincts were telling me something was wrong, something is not right. It was an extended period of time.”
Scurry said she felt something wasn’t going right and the police may need more assistance, but they had not called her for backup. She called a police sergeant about the situation because they are almost always notified when there is a use of force in a situation. Scurry said she had never called a sergeant for an incident like Floyd’s arrest in her near 7-year career.
Scurry was cross-examined by Nelson, in which she said at one point, either Chuavin or his partner Tou Thao called for a faster ambulance response.
Alisha Oyler was the second prosecution witness called to the stand. Oyler was working across the street when she saw the arrest taking place. She began filming, shooting seven clips in total. She told prosecutor Steve Schleicher that Floyd was not resisting arrest. During Nelson’s cross examination, he brought up how Oyler’s original statement said a woman police officer was on the scene when one was not.
The next prosecution witness was Donald Williams, who observed the arrest and became vocal with police at the scene. Williams, who has trained in Mixed Martial Arts and wrestling, said he told the officers it looked like they had Floyd in a “blood choke,” a strangulation technique in which the neck’s arteries are compressed without affecting the airway.
Williams also said he observed “shimmying,” a tactic to get a tighter choke. The prosecution played a video for the jury in which Chauvin is seen adjusting both of his feet, which Williams said allowed him to apply more pressure to Floyd’s neck.
The trial was in recess at the time of print Monday, March 29. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of the Chauvin trial.
