In the animal kingdom, a group of Wildcats is referred to as a ‘‘destruction.’’ On the basketball court, the North Dakota State College of Science program has destroyed many of its opponents this season, running the men’s and women’s combined record to 39-2.
The Wildcat men average 92.4 points and allow 68.8. The women average 82 points and allow an impressive 55 points per game.
I’ve been highlighting the successes of Science often this season, so let’s take a magnifying glass to the stat sheet and the storylines to ascertain just what makes this junior college basketball program a prowling force in the NJCAA Division I ranks.
The athletes at NDSCS display a hunger to compete. Maybe because bigger schools passed them up, or injuries dashed their NCAA path, or a number of other reasons that happen in life. They are hardworking, appreciative players who leave it all on the court, making the most of their stage at Ed Werre Arena.
Freshman Ivane Tensaie has seven DI offers as of this writing, including Power 5 Conference Mississippi State. Tensaie averages north of 22 points per game and a grueling average of 33.3 minutes played. Ambah Kowcun will take her talents to DI Wichita State next season. The Australian averages 18.8 points and shoots 84 percent from the foul line. The Wildcats’ focus remains on the present, however, with both teams rolling towards region playoffs with a full head of steam.
Khari Broadway is the sheriff on campus for the men’s basketball team, commanding respect from both his teammates and opponents. Broadway is a grimy, hard hat and lunch pail type of point guard who burrows into the lane for tough baskets. Broadway directs the offense with averages of 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Broadway chose to stay at NDSCS for a third season after athletes were granted the opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s spent 75 games wearing the Wildcat red and black.
The Wildcat men play to their strengths, within themselves, for the betterment of the team. Broadway sticks to mid range jumpers and layups, because he knows he’s surrounded by three-point snipers. Noah Christensen, a 6’10” first-year forward, averages only 5.5 shots per game, understanding the importance of stretching the floor for his guards to drive and being available for rebounds on offense. JaQuan Sanders-Smith comes off the bench, but doesn’t let that affect his mentality, contributing 11.1 points per game, including a 30-point explosion in 24 minutes at Lake Region State College.
The women’s team is very similar in regards to selflessness. While Kowcun and Tensaie dominate the headlines, the dirty work done inside by Laurie Cren, Arthel Massaquoi, Maile Hunt, and Audrey Zenzen has opened up the offense. Massaquoi shoots nearly 70 percent from the floor, averaging 13.6 points on 8.4 shots. Massaquoi, Cren and Hunt all average above six rebounds, willingly cleaning up misses in the paint and pushing opponents around.
A’Iyana Jones spells Tensaie at point guard for stretches, supplying three assists per game in 16 minutes of run. Jones is key to a team that will need to rest Tensaie to a certain extent before making a postseason run. Jones is more than capable of running the offense and guarding opponents.
Brooke Peters has started all 20 games and plays multiple guard positions. Last season, Peters hit six threes in a single game. This season, she stars in her role as a lockdown defender and a protector of the basketball. Peters averages half a turnover in 25 minutes per game, scoring 4.6 points. NDSCS averages just 11 turnovers per game as a team.
Whether it’s Peters’ willingness to defer to her talented scoring guards, or Christensen’s desire to win over stuffing his point totals — NDSCS has a history of getting young men and women to buy into the team picture. Kowcun came from Australia, Cren hails from London, are you seeing a trend here? There’s something special about playing for a program that has placed 52 all-Americans and competes for the region title almost annually.
Being a ‘‘JUCO Product’’ is a badge of honor for NDSCS athletes, not a knock on their game. Eight of the 13 players on Head Coach Stu Engen’s roster are sophomores. After going 16-7 during an abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, these young men trusted the process and returned with winning in mind.
Head Coach Adam Jacobson and the women’s squad rosters players from six different states and three different countries. That type of recruitment abroad is unique in the Mon-Dak Conference and highlights the school’s ability to attract talent to the small Breckenridge-Wahpeton community.
Out in the wild, Wildcats don’t typically run in packs. In the sports arena, it’s quite the opposite, with NDSCS huddling together to rebound after their lone losses. After losing to at United Tribes on Nov. 21, the NDSCS men have won 12 straight. After falling to Bryant & Stratton on Dec. 3, the Wildcat women have reeled off nine straight victories.
Engen has his men sharing the rock, with five players averaging double figures in the scoring column — Broadway (16.4 pts), Connor Hollenbeck (12.5 pts), Micah Swallow (11.8 pts), Sanders-Smith (11.1 pts) and Logan Jedwabny (11 pts). The Wildcat women rely moreso on Tensaie, Kowcun and Massaquoi to get buckets, but remain deep, with eight separate players drawing at least one start.
The student athletes that join our community to compete at NDSCS don’t need a multi-million dollar arena to play hard. They only a need a shared vision, a little support and the hoop dreams they’ve been chasing their entire lives on the basketball court.
