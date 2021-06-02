Detached shop a total loss after Wednesday fire

A detached shop is considered a total loss following a morning fire Wednesday, June 2 in rural Wahpeton.
Firefighters from Wahpeton and Dwight, North Dakota, responded, Dwight Fire Chief Andy Gregor confirmed. The incident took place at approximately 9:06 a.m. Wednesday along Country Creek Road in rural Wahpeton.
No injuries were reported, although the fire’s damages were strong enough that it appears the shop will be a total loss. Firefighters were on scene for two hours, Gregor said, and the fire’s cause is being investigated by the North Dakota Fire Marshall.
Fire is everyone’s fight, the U.S. Fire Administration states, and reminds the public of ways to prevent some common summertime fires.
Build campfires at least 25 feet away from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn. Use chimneys, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits outdoors only. They should also be placed 10 feet away from a home or anything else that can burn.
“Use propane, charcoal and wood pellet barbecue grills outdoors only,” the administration stated. “Indoor use can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.”
A barbecue grill should be placed well away from siding and deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Do not store or use a grill on a porch or balcony.
“Keep these tips in mind as you and your family enjoy summer vacations, camping, family reunions, picnics and the Fourth of July,” the administration stated.
The Health and Safety Authority also asks individuals to remember “the fire prevention triangle.”
“A fire needs three elements: heat, oxygen and fuel,” the authority stated. “Without them, a fire will not start or spread.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.