Information is confirmed about an escaped convict’s apprehension in Wahpeton.
David Joseph Gray willingly turned himself in at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Gray was at the Vet’s Club, 219 Dakota Ave.
The Wahpeton Police Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and an agent with the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force were present.
Law enforcement responded to an anonymous call saying Gray was on the sidewalk outside the club. The apprehension occurred outside the club’s back door. Gray was by himself when apprehended.
Gray walked away from the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, sometime between 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 8. The facility is an unfenced, minimum-security prison.
Law enforcement believe Gray had friends in the Wahpeton area. His last known residence was in Fargo.
Initial reports stated Gray was considered dangerous and authorities advised he should not be approached. He was serving a sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Any charges related to Gray’s escape would be filed by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and BCI. He faces no charges with the Wahpeton Police Department.
Gray was scheduled for release from Missouri River in April 2021.
