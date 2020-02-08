The State of North Dakota will be conducting public hearings throughout the State in the month of February 2020.
The purpose of the hearings is to receive input on housing and non-housing community development needs, for the development of the state’s 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, and the 2020 Action Plan.
The Consolidated Plan, required by the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), describes the state’s demographic characteristics; housing inventory, housing needs primarily for persons of low and moderate income, the homeless, and special needs persons; and the state’s housing and non-housing priority needs.
The Plan also includes five-year goals for housing and non-housing needs, a description of available resources, and a description of how certain resources will be delivered.
The emphasis of the Plan is to benefit low and moderate income persons.
In addition, the Plan contains the Action Plan for the year 2020 that serves as the state’s grant application for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, Housing Trust Fund (HTF), and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs.
The Action Plan contains the program descriptions that describe how these programs will be delivered in the year 2020.
The public is encouraged to attend the public hearing to learn about the Plan and to provide ideas for its development. At a later date, the public will be invited to obtain a copy of the draft Plan and to provide written comments.
Should anyone require auxiliary aids or services, or need additional information, please contact the Department of Commerce’s Section 504 Coordinator via email at dcs@nd.gov, or by calling 701-328-5300, TTY 800-366-6888, Spanish TTY 800-435-8590, or Relay ND Voice 800-366-6889, prior to the hearing.
Following is a list of public hearing dates, times and locations:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.