DeVillers elected school board president

With a 7-0 vote Wednesday July 10, Damon DeVillers was elected Wahpeton School Board president.
Board Director Art Nelson was elected vice president with a second unanimous vote. The meeting was the first for Board Director Kathleen Dimmer, elected in June; and Business Manager Danica Sinner.
“Thank you for being a part of this board,” outgoing President Dan Wynn said to his colleagues. “You guys come prepared.”
Wynn singled out the board members who sat on Wahpeton Public Schools’ negotiations and busing committees. He also complimented outgoing Business Manager Laura Dokken.
“You’ve been our rock when it comes to our finances. We’ve appreciated it. In the tough times, we’ve asked and you’ve been very honest with us about what we could spend and what we couldn’t spend. We appreciate that. I appreciate that.”
In other news, the board re-authorized Smith & Strege as its designated attorney, Daily News as its official newspaper and all banks in Wahpeton as authorized to hold district funds. Most funds are currently deposited in three Wahpeton banks: Bank of the West, Bremer Bank and Wells Fargo Bank. Funds from new market tax credits are deposited in a Chase Bank account.
The board also approved the hiring of Cassandra Swenson as middle school resource room paraprofessional; Ryan Brandt as high school physical education and health teacher and head wrestling coach; Dan Frame and Wayne Hample as assistant varsity wrestling coaches and Cortney Mann as sophomore volleyball coach.
Finally, the board approved its meeting schedule for August 2019-July 2020. In compliance with the North Dakota Century Code, the board is scheduled to regularly meet at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. All meetings will be held at the district office, located in Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N., Wahpeton.
Board Director Jake Kubela was absent from the meeting.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Wahpeton High School.
