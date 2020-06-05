Three Wahpeton School Board incumbents are running in uncontested races to be re-elected.
Wahpeton’s official election day is Tuesday, June 30. This year’s candidates are School Board President Damon DeVillers, running to represent the city of Wahpeton; Board Director Art Nelson, running to represent the local rural south; and Board Director Scott Thiel, also running to represent the city of Wahpeton.
“I do not want to leave any loose ends with all that is happening in North Dakota,” DeVillers said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we operate schools and how we will in the future.”
Nelson, the board’s vice president, said serving is a role that allows him to make a positive impact on the district.
“I can continue to contribute. I think that I’m a pretty effective board member and right now, I feel an obligation to serve,” he said.
Thiel, a former teacher, said he enjoys serving on the board.
“It is a way for me to stay involved in education and provide a unique perspective when dealing with any issues,” he said.
DeVillers and his fellow directors agree that they work with excellent colleagues, administrators and teachers.
“The Wahpeton School Board serves as representatives and advocates for our community, prioritizing the needs and interests of the students and the public school system,” DeVillers said.
A member of the curriculum and negotiations committees, Nelson was also part of a committee to develop Wahpeton Public Schools’ five-year strategic plan.
“I make every effort to read up on all the business of the district,” he said. “Both committees’ business is important and it’s a board member’s responsibility to be up to speed and ask questions so that you can make sound decisions.”
Thiel is a member of the finance and personnel committee and also represents the school board with the Southeast Region Career and Technical Center. He has several goals in mind if re-elected.
“I want to continue our progress in updating and maintaining our buildings and grounds. I would like to see our transportation department continue their progress in updating busses. I would also like to explore options to make our district more competitive with other districts in recruiting and retaining top-level teachers,” Thiel said.
Being able to keep outstanding educators with the district must be a priority, Thiel said. DeVillers and Nelson are also paying attention to progress and forward motion.
“I would like to continue to see us implement curriculum that exposes out students to all of the great opportunities that the Southern Red River Valley has to offer,” Nelson said. “We have implemented some great changes with Project Lead the Way and other STEM learning that expose our students to some of the great career opportunities that are right here in our immediate vicinity.”
Last month, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously approved voting by mail as the only means for casting ballots this election. No polling places will be open on Tuesday, June 30.
“We will allow either mailing in ballots or placing them in a dropbox at the high school,” Business Manager Danica Sinner said previously. “It will be available from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.”
Wahpeton School Board directors serve three-year terms. The school board is a nine-member body. In recent years, their elections have seen higher voter turnout.
• 2017: incumbents DeVillers and Nelson were re-elected and Thiel was elected, 49 total votes were cast
• 2018: incumbents Mike Hauschild, Jake Kubela and Susan Rittenour were re-elected, 379 total votes were cast
• 2019: incumbents Brad Bakken and Ginny Buck were re-elected and candidate Kathy Dimmer was elected, 250 total votes were cast
Wahpeton residents are fortunate, Nelson said, because the city has a tremendous manufacturing base with opportunities to contribute to America’s economic engine through advanced technical fields.
“It’s important for us to make kids from Wahpeton aware of the challenging and rewarding opportunities in their back yard,” he said.
His experiences as a teacher and in the seed industry have helped him work with any type of groups, Thiel said.
“It seems unbelievable hat three years have already passed,” he said. “I have enjoyed serving on the Wahpeton school board very much.”
Wahpeton Public Schools has made great improvements over the last few years, DeVillers said. This has come alongside the challenges that come with new mandates, decreasing enrollments and limited funding.
“I would like to see the state of North Dakota come up with a sustainable funding system for education,” he said.
The Wahpeton board’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. It will be held at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
